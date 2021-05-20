Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu Says He Is ‘determined’ To Continue Gaza Operation

As heavy fighting continues between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he is “determined to continue this operation until its aim is met”. This comes despite US President Joe Biden’s call for a ‘de-escalation’ of hostilities in Gaza, leading to the first public rift between the two close allies.

In a statement from his office, the Israeli Prime Minister said that he “greatly appreciates the support of the American president,” but said Israel would push ahead “to return the calm and security to you, citizens of Israel”.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said it was widening its strikes on militant targets in southern Gaza to blunt continuing rocket fire from Hamas. At least nine people were killed Wednesday in the Gaza Strip.

Egyptian negotiators have also been working to halt the fighting, and an Egyptian diplomat said top officials were waiting for Israel’s response to a cease-fire offer. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he would fly to the region Thursday for talks with Israelis and Palestinians.

All you need to know

The latest clashes began during the holy month of Ramadan, a month ago, after Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinian gatherings at an already heightened time of religious sensitivities. While Israel cited COVID protocols as the reason and those restrictions were slowly lifted, tensions rose again after several dozens of Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem faced eviction notices and threats from the government. Amid this, terrorist group Hamas which controls Gaza began firing unending volleys of rockets at Israel, to which Israel replied via aerial bombardment of purported Hamas installations, and by targeting Hamas leaders.

Since then, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas’ infrastructure. Hamas and other militant groups embedded in residential areas have fired some 4,000 rockets at Israeli cities. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 227 Palestinians have been killed, including 64 children and 38 women, with 1,620 people wounded. Hamas and Islamic Jihad say at least 20 of their fighters have been killed, while Israel says the number is at least 130. Some 58,000 Palestinians have fled their homes. Twelve people in Israel, including a 5-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a soldier, have been killed.

Joe Biden on Wednesday, May 19, over a phone call told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant de-escalation” of the fighting by day’s end. Netanyahu has said that the country is pursuing “forceful deterrence” against the Hamas, Palestinian militants ruling Gaza. Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian crisis, as per the Independent report, Netanyahu also noted that the nation is not ruling out the possibility of further escalation. He reportedly also said that Israel hopes to restore peace “quickly” and ensured to do everything in his power to avoid civilian casualties.

(Image Credits: AP)