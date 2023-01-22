Israel Protest: Large-scale Demonstration Erupts In Tel Aviv, Haifa Against Netanyahu Govt

Ever since Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government rolled out a new legal policy limiting the authority of the High Court of Justice and giving the Cabinet control over the selection of new judges, a wave of protests has erupted across Israel, with a major rally in Tel Aviv and small-scale demonstrations in other cities.

According to a report published by The Times of Israel, police authorities estimated that more than 1 lakh people gathered on Tel Aviv’s Kaplan Street and at Habima Square, making it the biggest protest to date. The protest has now entered its consecutive third week and authorities were forced on Saturday to block several roads in central Tel Aviv due to large demonstrations. Police officials in large numbers were also deployed to control the situation.

The outlet reported that a few thousand demonstrators gathered near the president's residence in Jerusalem, and nearly 1000 people rallied at Haifa’s Horev shopping centre and near the municipality. The report said that several demonstrators were also detained in Herzliya and Modi’in.

Earlier a week ago, nearly 80,000 anti-government protestors had rallied at Habima Square and several thousand more in Jerusalem and Haifa. Notably, the protestors are acting "against the dangerous revolution that the new government is planning to advance, a revolution that will destroy Israeli democracy," said one of the demonstration’s central organizers, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel.

Meanwhile, the country's upcoming opposition leader, former prime minister Yair Lapid, said, "What you see here today is a demonstration in support of the country... People who love the country have come here today to defend its democracy, to defend its courts, to defend the idea of coexistence and of the common good," he added saying, "we will not give up until we win." Former defence minister and IDF chief Benny Gantz, head of the National Unity party, and former deputy attorney general Dina Zilber were also present at the protest site. Several protestors have claimed that Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s proposal to change the judiciary system is an attempt to hide the ongoing corruption trial.

Image: AP