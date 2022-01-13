Israel Provides 1,000 Identification Cards To Palestinians Residing In West Bank

Israel has given 1,000 Palestinians, the bulk of whom are residing in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian identity card and passport to allow them to continue to live without fear of deportation, the Wafa news agency reported. Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein Al-Sheikh said in a statement yesterday that his office was able to convince Israel to grant citizenship applications, and that his office will continue to follow up on hundreds of other names provided to Israel.

Israel grants ID cards to Palestinians

Requests for identity cards and the question of shifting addresses between the West Bank and Gaza Strip are among the applications, he said. Since 1967, Israel has had complete control over the Palestinian population registration, issuing Palestinian ID cards, passports and selecting who is allowed to enter and exit the country. Israel stopped processing Palestinian family reunification requests 12 years ago, leaving thousands of Palestinians without legal status and unable to travel, work, or access the legal system, including for divorces.

Many people avoid travelling from one town to the next because they are afraid of being arrested at military checkpoints where their identification is examined. The goodwill gesture, according to Hussein Al-Sheikh, comes after Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on August 30 in Ramallah, West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

Israel approved series of measures to improve ties with Palestine

Israel had authorised a series of measures aimed at improving relations with Palestine's authority in December 2021. Benny Gantz, Israel's Defense Minister, said in a statement released on December 29 that he has authorised a series of confidence-building steps. The decision includes the transfer of 100 million fresh shekels ($32 million) in tax revenues collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority by Israel.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the package also included travel permits for hundreds of VIP Palestinian businesspeople and the approval of resident status for roughly 9,500 Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. Israel has withheld Palestinian tax revenues, citing stipends paid to families of Palestinians imprisoned for their roles in assaults against Israelis, despite the Palestinian Authority's claims that they are welfare stipends intended to help needy families.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image: AP)