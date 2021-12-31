Israel Receives First Shipment Of Pfizer's Antiviral Paxlovid Pills To Treat COVID-19

The first shipment of Pfizer's antiviral COVID tablet arrived in Israel on December 30, at Ben-Gurion airport, according to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. According to PM Bennett, Paxlovid, Pfizer COVID-19 antiviral therapy tablet, will aid the country in combating the current omicron variant outbreak. Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, along with officials of his ministry, negotiated the contract to bring in the Paxlovid pills with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

"Pfizer's medication has arrived today in Israel, among the first countries in the world (to receive it). It is an important addition to our toolbox in fighting the pandemic," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

ממשיכים להיות חלוצים עולמיים במאבק בקורונה ולהגן על בריאות אזרחי ישראל 🇮🇱



לפני מספר שבועות התחלנו לקדם את רכש התרופה החדשה נגד נגיף הקורונה, ובזכות המאמץ והנחישות שלנו, זה קורה: היום הגיעה התרופה של פייזר לישראל, זו בשורה חשובה ותרומה משמעותית לסל הכלים שלנו למאבק במגפה. >> pic.twitter.com/VSSJWIVzVs — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 30, 2021

Israel reported around 4K cases on Thursday

The antiviral pills arrive as Omicron reaches new daily case highs around the world. On Thursday, Israel reported about 4,000 COVID-19 cases. The Israeli Health Ministry approved the use of the medication on Sunday, only days after the US Food and Drug Administration cleared Paxlovid for emergency use. Pfizer's clinical trial data showed that its antiviral regimen was 90% effective in reducing hospitalizations and fatalities in people at high risk of severe illness. According to new laboratory results, the drug's effectiveness against Omicron remains unchanged.

יש לנו תרופות, אבל עדיף כמובן לא להזדקק להן. לשם כך, כדאי להקדים ולהתחסן - זה הזמן, לפני שהתחלואה מזנקת יותר.



אני רוצה להודות לידידי, מנכ"ל פייזר אלברט בורלא, לשר הבריאות ואנשי משרדו, לחברת אל על ולכל העוסקים במלאכה. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 30, 2021

The Pfizer pills, which are administered in conjunction with the older antiviral medicine ritonavir, are designed to be taken every 12 hours for five days, commencing shortly after the onset of symptoms. The FDA said it approved the oral medication for emergency use in adults and children patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kilogrammes, or about 88 pounds, and are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID.

The medicine is only available by prescription and should be started as soon as possible following a COVID diagnosis and within five days of symptom onset, according to the FDA. Patients with mild to moderate symptoms should take the medicine within the first three days of symptom onset. For five days, you will be treated once every 12 hours. Paxlovid was approved by the FDA after a Phase II/III clinical trial showed that when patients are treated early, it lowers severe disease, hospitalisation, and death by 89%.

