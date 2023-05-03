Israel Strikes Gaza As Fighting Intensifies After Palestinian Prisoner's Death

Heavy firing and strikes were exchanged between Israeli and Palestinian forces in the wee hours of Wednesday after a prominent hunger striker died in Israeli custody. Israel carried out a barrage of strikes on the Gaza Strip, zeroing in on military posts, storage facilities, and weapon manufacturing sites.

The attacks came in response to the firing of rockets toward Israel by Hamas militants who are enraged over the death of Khader Adnan. The former Islamic Jihad spokesman died in an Israeli prison after an 87-day fasting strike. On Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that dozens of rockets were fired from Gaza, which prompted it to retaliate with fighter jets.

“The strike was carried out in response to the rocket launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory earlier today, this strike significantly harms the capabilities and prevents further weapon acquisition capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said, according to CNN.

Violent rocket strikes conclude

After hours of sirens blaring in Israeli communities due to rocket launches and strikes, Islamic Jihad announced later that “a round of confrontations” with Israel had concluded. While no official truce happened, Israeli military spokesperson Richard Hecht said that “messages have been passed" to the Hamas group.

The Israeli military also said that it had reviewed the current decision “and following the directives of the Home Front Command, it was decided to return to the normal routine fully.” The latest round of hostilities was sparked by the death of 45-year-old Khader Adnan, who had been on a hunger strike since he was apprehended on February 5 this year. On Tuesday, he was found dead in his cell at an Israeli prison. His death sparked fury in the West Bank, as protests and similar hunger strikes took over the region.