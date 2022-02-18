Israel Retaliates With Iron Dome Interceptor After UAV From Lebanon Enters Its Airspace

On Friday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from Lebanon entered Israeli airspace and the IDF fired an Iron Dome interceptor missile at the UAV, but missed the target. IDF also said it dispatched fighter jets and attack helicopters to deal with the drone. As per the reports of Time of Israel, this comes a day after two other drones, one from Lebanon, was shot down by the army as the drones entered its airspace.

Civilians in the vicinity have not received any particular instructions. The incursion triggered air raid sirens in northern Israel. The military claimed that a drone was seen heading towards Israel from Lebanese land. Detection systems tracked the drone's flight route as it came into the territory and helicopters, and fighter jets were activated, with an Iron Dome interceptor fired without success. It also said that the drone returned to Lebanon after a few minutes.

The drone that flew from Gaza was also shot down

Friday's invasion came a day after Israel's military shot down a drone it believed belonged to the Hezbollah terror group near the Lebanese border. A drone that flew into Israel from Gaza was also shot down by troops, according to Times of Israel. The event has elicited no reaction from Lebanon or Hezbollah. Many nations, including Canada, Israel, Germany, and the United States, have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation.

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, announced on Wednesday that the organisation had started producing its own drones. He further said that they have been manufacturing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and anyone who wants to buy one should place an order, according to the Times of Israel.

Although Lebanon and Israel are formally at war, drones from both sides frequently breach the heavily guarded border. Israeli officials have previously raised concerns about Hezbollah's anti-aircraft capabilities.

UAV drone attacks becoming a global threat

The top Israeli official warned earlier this week that the UAV drone attacks are becoming a global threat. The official stated during Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's state visit to Bahrain that UAV is inexpensive and that it is easy to carry out attacks using them. In 2006, Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers in July 2006, igniting a 34-day conflict in Lebanon that killed 1,200 people.

Image: AP