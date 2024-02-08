English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 01:06 IST

Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal After Meeting with US Secretary of State Blinken

Israeli premier labelled the negotiations with Hamas as “bizarre” adding that they were "not going anywhere."

Zaini Majeed
Israel
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the ceasefire proposal after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Netanyahu has rejected the truce not agreeing with Hamas’ demands made in the counterproposal that was studied by Israeli spy agency Mossad. The Palestinian militant group had laid out a series of demands in response to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal brokered by Qatar and Egypt in Paris.

The Israeli premier labelled the negotiations with Hamas as “bizarre” adding that they were "not going anywhere.” "There is no other solution but a complete and final victory," Netanyahu told a press conference. "If Hamas will survive in Gaza, it's only a question of time until the next massacre.”

Advertisement

Met with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss the latest efforts to secure release of all hostages and ensure events of October 7 are never repeated. I stressed the importance of protecting civilians in Gaza and ensuring more humanitarian aid gets to people in need. pic.twitter.com/EQsKUijoL0

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 7, 2024

Netanyahu vows for ‘total victory’ in Gaza

Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with Israel’s military offensive in Gaza until achieving “total victory” and eliminating Hamas. He maintained that his forces were now pressing ahead with an operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah bordering Egypt where thousands of Palestinians have fled and are crammed into makeshift tents. Harmas, in a statement to the agencies, said that Netanyahu’s remarks imply that he intends to pursue the conflict, adding that they are "a form of political bravado.” 

Advertisement

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met today with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

PM Netanyahu and @SecBlinken first held a lengthy, in-depth private meeting, and are currently holding an expanded meetinghttps://t.co/lav5U0u7bi pic.twitter.com/wsAIBYRGIt

— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 7, 2024

"The movement [Hamas] is prepared to deal with all options,” Senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri was quoted as saying. Hamas had proposed a far-reaching proposal for a permanent end to the fighting in Gaza, in exchange for release of hostages. Israeli Prime Minister rejected the proposal during the visit made by Blinken to hold talks on the truce.

Advertisement

Speaking at a news conference shortly after meeting with Blinken, Netanyahu maintained that Israel was “within reach of achieving total victory in a matter of months.” He pledged to destroy Hamas, and ruled out any arrangement that would imply Hamas could return to the rule in Gaza enclave.

Israel remains the “only power” that can guarantee the security in the long term, Netanyahu said at the press conference in Jerusalem. “The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas,” he asserted.

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 00:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

16 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

2 days ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ivorians say God is on their team's side after 'miracles' at Africa Cup

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. Woman Falls Into Borewell in Gangapur, Rescue Operation On | VIDEO

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Bob Gives Has A Blunt Response For Gina Carano's Mandalorian Lawsuit

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. DSSSB Admit Card 2024 Released

    Education19 minutes ago

  5. German Cup quarterfinal game called off after heavy rain

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement