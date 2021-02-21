Israel 'secretly' Pays For Syrian Vaccines To Secure Release Of Prisoner: Reports

Israel has paid a sum of USD 1.2 million to Russia in return for hundreds of vaccine jabs for Syria. The tripartite deal would allow Jerusalem to secure the release of an Israeli woman long held captive in Damascus. The other terms of the deal termed as ‘clandestine trade-off’ still remain obscure. While Syria has altogether denied the existence of such a deal, Israeli news outlets confirmed the deal.

Speaking at a press conference on February 20, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said "not one Israeli vaccine" was involved in the deal. However, he did not address the issue of whether Israel paid for Russian vaccines or not. He also refrained from revealing other terms of the deal stressing that Moscow has insisted on keeping details under wrap.

As part of the prisoner swap mediated by Moscow, Israel reportedly paid Russia to supply Syria with an undisclosed number of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, Associated Press reported. In addendum, it also released two Syrian shepherds who had entered Israeli controlled Golan heights. In return, Syria released an Israeli citizen who entered the country illegally.

Upon her return via Moscow, the unnamed Israeli woman was questioned by Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency. As per AP, the 25-year-old woman hails from the predominantly ultra-Orthodox town of Modiin Ilit and had previously attempted to cross Israel's borders with the Gaza Strip and Jordan, however was unsuccessful. It is now being speculated that the woman crossed the border into Syria via Golan Heights.

Attracts flak

Meanwhile, the Netanyahu administration has attracted ire back home. As the news of the controversial deal released, many pointed out the lack of apt vaccine doses in the Gaza Strip and accused Isreal of deliberately curbing the success of vaccines to Palestininans. The rare deal between the two arch-enemies has also raised eyebrows in the international community.

