Israel Showing 'true Colours' Says Iran As Vienna Talks Crumble Over 'nuclear Blackmail'

Iranian authorities have informed that Israel government is upset as the talks between Tehran and P4+1 progress in Vienna. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said that Israel was showing its “true colour” by opposing the Vienna negotiations. Taking to Twitter, Khatibzadeh stated that the behaviour of the Israel administration has not surprised him as “Dialogue is always despised by the regime whose genesis is based on war, tension & terror.”

Furthermore, Khatibzadeh asserted that the delegates in Vienna would not follow the instructions given from Beit Aghion. The tweet of Saeed Khatibzadeh reads, “As #ViennaTalks advances, Israeli regime shows its true color again, calling for immediate halt of negotiations. Not surprising. Dialogue is always despised by the regime whose genesis is based on war, tension & terror. Delegates in Vienna won't take instruction from Beit Aghion.”

Israel calls on world leaders against giving into Iran's "nuclear blackmail"

The statement of Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh comes after Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on 29 November, warned the international community against giving into Iran’s “nuclear blackmail”. In the video posted on Twitter, Bennett called on the member states to refrain from rejoining the pact. Accusing Iran, he said that Tehran seeks to end all the sanctions while giving nothing in return. Furthermore, Bennett highlighted that Iran wants to receive billions of dollars after the sanctions against them are lifted, adding, “Iran should not be rewarded.”

"Despite Iran's violations and undermining of the nuclear inspections, Iran will be arriving at the negotiation table in Vienna, and there are those who think they deserve to have their sanctions removed and hundreds of billions of dollars poured right into their rotten regime. They're wrong", Israeli PM said in the video posted on Twitter.

Don’t give in to nuclear blackmail. pic.twitter.com/Pr0BO6dGDM — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) November 29, 2021

Talks resume in Vienna

On 29 November, negotiators in Vienna resumed talks over reviving Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. A delegation appointed by new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joined the negotiations for the first time, according to AP. Officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the deal was signed between Iran and P5+1 countries, however, in 2018, former US President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the agreement. However, US President Joe Biden has expressed willingness to re-enter the nuclear deal.

