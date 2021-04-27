Israel 'stands United With India' In Fight Against COVID-19, Assures 'support Amid Crisis'

Israel extended its support to India and said that it stands united in the fight against COVID 19, Israel's envoy to India Dr Ron Malka tweeted on April 27. A total of 1,97,894 have lost their lives while over 1,76,36,307 people have tested positive in India, as health care authorities continue to battle the COVID contagion. Amidst the crisis, Israel’s Nation Security Advisor (NSA) Meir Ben-Shabbat held a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval wherein he assured to provide any support needed during these tough times.

Israel's NSC Meir Ben-Shabbat spoke with NSA Sh. Ajit Doval, assuring him that #Israel stands united with our friend #India in its fight against #COVID19 & is committed to providing any support needed during these tough times. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ¤ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± pic.twitter.com/UuAJuAqPzo — Ron Malka ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± (@DrRonMalka) April 27, 2021

Israel's National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat had a telephonic conversation with his Indian counterpart Sh. Ajit Doval. #Israel extends its support to its brothers and sisters in #India during these challenging times. ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ðŸ¤ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± https://t.co/aMllVKqxvX — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) April 27, 2021

World unites to support India

As India battles the sabotaging second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, help and solidarity has poured in for the nation from all corners of the world. From the UK making the announcement of sending nearly 500 oxygen containers among other supplies to Australia sending at least one million surgical masks and other personal protective pieces of equipment, all nations have shown support to India as it battles the drastic surge of coronavirus cases.

As of April 27, India logged more than 3.23 lakh fresh cases of coronavirus marking an 8.4% decrease from yesterday’s toll. However, in the last 24 hours, it also recorded at least 2,771 casualties related to COVID-19. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307 while active cases have crossed the 28.8-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 27. The death toll increased to 1,97,894. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 28,82,204.

The US Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding a substantial expansion of manufacturing capability for the vaccine manufacturer in India, BioE to ramp up its production of COVID-19 jabs. Further, the United States is also deploying a team of experts from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and USAID to work collaboratively with US Embassy, India's health ministries, and India's Epidemic Intelligence Service staff. USAID pledged to work with CDC to expedite the process of making resources available to India through Global Fund.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)