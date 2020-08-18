Israel Still Opposes Sale Of F-35 Jets To UAE Despite Agreement

Israeli defence officials fear that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his aides may have abandoned the country's long-standing opposition to the sale of American military equipment to the United Arab Emirates during the recently signed agreement with the Gulf state to move towards the normalisation of relations. The United Arab Emirates has long wanted to purchase sophisticated American weapons, including the F-35 fighter jets and UAVs, but couldn't do it due to pressure on the US from Israel and its lobby in Washington. However, media reports suggest that Netanyahu and his confidants may have secretly given up the traditional stand in order to get UAE to sign the pact.

Israel, still officially maintains the opposition to the sale of F-35s to the United Arab Emirates despite the recent US-brokered agreement. But some officials have expressed concerns that Netanyahu may have abandoned Israel's opposition to the sale of American-made military equipment to the UAE. Many officials have also expressed concerns about Netanyahu leaving out the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Israel Defense Forces from the initial talks.

"In the UAE there is a great deal of admiration for Israel’s technological innovation, but it is important to remember that Abu Dhabi seeks to acquire very sophisticated weapons from the US. It is important to ensure that such a process will include Israel’s MoD, MFA, and the IDF if it will result in the reduction of Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge or QME," Maj. Gen. (res.) Amos Yadlin tweeted on August 14.

Israel PMO: Opposition of sale remains unchanged

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on August 17 informed that Israel's official stand on the opposition of sale of sophisticated weapons by the Americans remains unchanged and consistent. This came after talks of Netanyahu secretly abandoning Israel's official position. On August 13, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. With the signing of the deal, UAE became the third country after Egypt and Jordan to normalise relations with Israel.

