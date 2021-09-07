Israel Strikes Hamas Rocket Production Sites In Response To Incendiary Balloon Fires

In a series of retaliatory airstrikes in response to the fires in southern Israel caused by incendiary balloons, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday, 6 September destroyed the Hamas rocket production facility and training camp in Khan Younis. Balloons launched from the Hamas-run enclave started at least 20 fires near Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip, of which three were major that spread in Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, local authorities said in a statement.

Fire and Rescue Services along with KKL-JNF Jewish National Fund volunteers rushed to the scene to bring the massive rages under control. The IDF, in an air raid operation, struck several military sites belonging to Hamas in Gaza as tensions on both sides remained heightened due to a flag march through the Old City of Jerusalem.

Dozens of Palestinians prior to the airstrikes clashed with the forces along the Gaza border as smoke and flames engulfed southern Israel from the barrage of explosive balloons. As the Israeli Air Force launched an attack, IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement said, ”The IDF is prepared for all scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of continued terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip.” The air raids were conducted as IDF’s Southern Command prepared for Cairo-led talks for a ceasefire with the renewed upsurge in violence on the Israel-Palestine border turning volatile.

and is purposefully located in a civilian area adjacent to a mosque and a water treatment site.

The Israel Army said that it targeted Hamas sites in Khan Younis, although there were no reports of casualties. Israel’s Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council was ablaze due to the aerial explosive balloons launched from the Strip. But the firefighters managed to douse the flames before it could cause extensive damage, it said. Israel defense forces accused Gaza of launching incendiary devices attached to kites or balloons despite Jerusalem’s “zero tolerance” warnings. The IDF said that they targeted military compounds and a launch site belonging to Hamas. The IDF Chief of Staff conducted a situation assessment in order to avoid the full-blown-out conflict on the fragile Israel-Gaza border.

In response, we struck a Hamas rocket manufacturing site and military compound in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 6, 2021

Gazans protest against Israel's economic blockade

Earlier last week, hundreds of Palestinians led demonstrations on the frontiers against Israel’s economic blockade on Gaza prompting the Israeli security forces to use fire and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Staged by the territory’s Hamas rulers, the protests revolted against Israel, pressurising the authorities to take down the stifling blockade instated on Gaza that restricted the movement of goods as well as the people.

Demonstrations swelled just hours after the Israeli fighter jets conducted air raids and bombed alleged Hamas targets in response to the civil unrest as protesters launched explosives at the Israeli side and set tires ablaze. Israel's military later clarified that the airstrikes were a response to incendiary balloons launched from the Palestinian enclave on Israel's side as cross-border tensions flared.