Israel Study Claims 4th Dose Of COVID Vaccine Gives Only 'partial Defence' Against Omicron

An Israeli hospital said a fourth dose of the COVID vaccine provides only limited protection against the Omicron variant that is rapidly sweeping the world. A month ago, Seba Hospital administered the fourth dose of COVID vaccine to over 270 health care staff—154 workers received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while the remaining 120 workers received the Moderna vaccine. All of the workers had already been vaccinated three times with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

During the clinical trial, it was found that both groups had increased immunity after receiving the fourth jab as they showed "slightly higher antibodies" compared with the third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. However, the research states that the increased antibodies did not prevent the spread of Omicron as the fourth dose only provided a "partial defence against the virus."

4th vaccine dose provides partial defence against Omicron: Study

"Despite increased antibody levels, the fourth vaccine only offers a partial defence against the virus. The vaccines, which were more effective against previous variants, offer less protection against Omicron, "said Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, director of the hospital’s infection disease unit, as per a report published by AP.

Dr Nahman Ash, director of Israel’s Health Ministry, said, "It returns the level of antibodies to what it was at the beginning of the third booster. That has great importance, especially among the older population, he told Channel 13 TV. He further said that the results of the clinical trial would be considered as authorities decide whether to roll out the additional booster campaign to inoculate more people.

Notably, Israel was one of the first countries to start a nationwide vaccination campaign and the first to offer a booster shot after two shots. The latest vaccination drive once again makes Israel the first of its kind in the world. However, Israel's nationwide vaccination drive has not been able to stop the spread of the Omicron outbreak. The new mutant of COVID has increased the hospitalisation rate. Although several studies have proved that the Omicron variant causes milder illness than the previous delta variant, the new mutant of COVID-19 is growing stronger in most countries and can infect a large number of people in a very short period.

Meanwhile, the Israeli government on Tuesday announced that it was reducing the mandatory self-isolation period from seven days to five days. "This decision will enable us to continue safeguarding public health on the one hand and to keep the economy going at this time on the other hand, even though it is difficult so that we can get through this wave safely," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Image: Shutterstock

(With Inputs from AP, PTI)