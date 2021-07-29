Israel To Issue 16,000 New Work Permits To Palestinians To Strengthen 'battered Economy'

In an attempt to strengthen the battered economy from the novel coronavirus pandemic in Palestine, Israel on Tuesday announced that it will be issuing at least 16,000 more work permits to residents from West Bank. Local newspaper The Times of Israel revealed that the decision was reached by the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories of the Israeli Defence Ministry known by the acronym COGAT that handles the Palestinian civilian affairs. In an official statement on July 28, the military body announced that it will give permits to more Palestinians in areas of hospitality and construction business.

Israel reportedly aims to increase 15,000 workers from the Judea and Samaria areas of Palestine for construction, and 1,000 permits would be issued to Palestinians for work in Israeli hotels. The total number of new permits for the Palestinians to work in Israel will ramp up to 1,06,000, with at least 30,000 permits for the workers from the Jewish settlements in the West Bank. The deal was struck by the Israel Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. And the plan was first officially announced by Regional Affairs Minister Issawi Frej, who designed a strategy in collaboration with Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin.

87,000 Palestinians currently employed in Israel

According to the official figures listed by the Israeli newspaper, currently, nearly 87,000 Palestinians are legally employed in Israel, with 35,000 workers in the Israeli settlements of the West Bank. The Israeli military body in the occupied Palestinian territories, COGAT, stated that the quota of Palestinian workers is increased to strengthen the Palestinian economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources told Times of Israel that while the coronavirus restrictions have impacted the livelihood of the tens of thousands of Palestinians attempt to cross through the West Bank in the hope to ease their financial struggles and find a job in Israel. The plan is set to be approved by Frej and Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office by next week.