Israel To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots To People Above 60 Years Of Age

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday, 29 July 2021, that Israel will begin administering a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, coronavirus booster, to those over 60, making it one of the first countries to do so. As concerns grow about the fast-spreading Delta variant, the inoculation will begin on Sunday, 1 August 2021, as part of a "complementary vaccination campaign".

During the event on Friday, Bennet remarked, "Israel is a pioneer in going ahead with the third dose for older people of the age of 60 and above." The decision was made in response to an increase in illnesses caused by the delta variant, as well as signs that the vaccine's efficacy is eroding over time. Bennett stated that a group of experienced experts unanimously agreed that the booster campaign was required. He stated that this decision was reached after "considerable research and analysis," and that the information gathered would be shared globally.

"The only way we can defeat COVID is together. Together means sharing information. Together means sharing methods, technologies, insights, and actionable steps," Bennet stated on Friday.

57% of the population have received both doses of vaccine

More than 57 per cent of the country's 9.3 million citizens have received both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and more than 80 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received both doses. Neither the United States nor the European Union has approved coronavirus booster shots, and the World Health Organization recently stated that there is insufficient evidence to support the third dosage.

Data from the United Kingdom and the United States suggest that the Pfizer vaccination is still very effective in preventing serious illness. Pfizer just disclosed findings from long-running 44,000-person research on Wednesday, indicating that while protection against any symptomatic infection decreased somewhat six months after vaccination, protection against severe COVID-19 maintained nearly 97 per cent. Israel's Health Ministry said earlier this month that protection against severe sickness was about 93 per cent.

Israel will soon reopen the country for vaccinated tourists

One of the world's fastest and most successful vaccination efforts was carried out in Israel. They struck an agreement with Pfizer, a pharmaceutical corporation, to buy enough vaccines for the country's population in exchange for sharing its data with the company. The Israeli government had planned to reopen the nation to vaccinated tourists in July, but the timetable has been pushed back due to the increase in cases.

