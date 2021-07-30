Israel To Offer Third Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine To People Over 60 Announces PM Bennett

In a bold move, the Israeli government on Thursday announced that the country will administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all those citizens who are above the age of 60. The government said that a third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be offered to people who have received their second dose of the vaccine five months ago. The idea of offering a booster shot is probably going to make Israel the first country to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a nationally televised address, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the government is starting a campaign to administer the booster shot against COVID-19. This campaign will provide a third COVID jab against coronavirus. He confirmed that the vaccines are 100 per cent safe and protect them from severe morbidity and deaths. During his address, he explained that "like the flu vaccine, the COVID vaccine also needs to be renewed from time to time," and this is the reason why the government is planning a third shot.

This development comes at a time when the country is recording a surge in fresh infection cases and witnessing a decrease in the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine over time.

Third dose of COVID vaccine in Israel

Bennett said that after the press conference he would make the first call to his mother to encourage her to take a booster shot. While addressing the nation, Bennett also said the country's president, Isaac Herzog, would be the first person to get a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and it will be offered on Sunday.

The third dose campaign by the Israeli government will turn out to be a testing ground as no other country has approved or planned to administer coronavirus boosters. So far, there is no concrete evidence to reveal the efficacy of the third dose.

COVID situation in Israel

Israel is witnessing a spike in COVID cases, as around 160 people with severe symptoms are undergoing treatment in hospitals and the country has recorded 2000 fresh cases. According to data issued by WHO, So far, Israel has recorded 8,68,045 COVID cases with 6,463 deaths. The country has administered a total of 11,051,469 vaccine doses.

(With ANI inputs)

IMAGE: AP/REPRSENTATIVE