Israel government on April 13 announced that vaccinated foreign tourists can visit the country from May 2021. The country had closed international borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic for more than a year. Tourism Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen announced the news on Twitter that the country now allows vaccinated people to enter Afghanistan.

Israel reopens for tourists

The Tourism Minister said that the limited tourist tourists will be allowed to visit Israel from May 23. The individual visitors will be allowed at a later stage. The visitors have to undergo a coronavirus test before boarding the flight to Israel. The tourists must present a serological test to prove that they have been inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Israel faced an economic setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Most sectors of the economy were allowed to reopen after they carried out vaccination program in recent months. The tourism industry was badly affected due to coronavirus as the tourists were not allowed to visit the country.

After opening the economy, it is time to allow tourism in a careful and calculated manner.

Yosi Fattal, head of the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association said that the industry has welcomed the government's decision. He has raised concern over the speed and implementation of the decision. He said that they fail to understand why it is so much easier for a vaccinated Israeli who has taken the same vaccine as a tourist to travel the same country. He called on the government to adopt international standards for recognizing vaccines and not rely on serological tests.

The speed and way it is being handled are worrying.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Israel has reported 836,158 COVID-19 cases and 6,304 people have lost their lives due to the virus. In Israel, 10,279,751 people have received the first dose of the vaccine while 4,950,250 people have been fully vaccinated. After the launch of the vaccination drive, the COVID-19 cases and deaths have seen a fall in Afghanistan.

(Images and Inputs from AP)