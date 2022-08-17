Israel, Turkey Announce Complete Restoration Of Their Diplomatic Ties After 10 Years

In a massive development, Israel and Turkey announced the complete normalization of their relations on Wednesday, ending the tension of more than 12 years. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid issued a formal statement declaring that the agreement between the two countries also calls for reinstating ambassadors and consuls-general. "The renewal of relations with Turkey is an important economic asset for the citizens of Israel. We will continue to act and strengthen Israel's international status in the world," Lapid said in a statement following his discussion with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, i24 News reported.

Following my conversation with President @RTErdogan, Israel & Türkiye have decided to restore full diplomatic ties between our nations, including returning ambassadors.



This will contribute not only to deepening our bilateral ties, but to strengthening regional stability. 🇮🇱 🇹🇷 — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 17, 2022

The statement further said that both sides agreed to restore the relations to full diplomatic representation. Meanwhile, Israel's President Isaac Herzog also hailed the move and called it an "important development" that both sides were trying to achieve for the past one year. According to him, the move will promote stronger economic ties, mutual tourism, and friendship between the people of Israel and Turkey. "Good neighbourly relations and the spirit of partnership in the Middle East are important for us all. Members of all faiths — Muslims, Jews, and Christians — can and must live together in peace [sic]," he wrote on Twitter.

Good neighborly relations and the spirit of partnership in the Middle East are important for us all. Members of all faiths—Muslims, Jews, and Christians—can and must live together in peace. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 17, 2022

I commend the renewal of full diplomatic relations with Turkey—an important development that we've been leading for the past year, which will encourage greater economic relations, mutual tourism, and friendship between the Israeli and Turkish peoples. 🇮🇱🇹🇷 @RTErdogan pic.twitter.com/If5JsKfAfV — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) August 17, 2022

Turkey vows to continue supporting Palestinians

According to reports, the relations between the two nations significantly improved after Iran-backed terrorists attempted to kidnap and kill Israeli tourists in Istanbul. In order to foil the threat, security officers in Jerusalem and Ankara worked in unison, leading to more than 10 arrests. Meanwhile, the Turkish government has also made it clear that maintaining diplomatic ties with Israel does not signify that Ankara will stop supporting the Palestinians. "We are not giving up on the Palestinian cause. It is important for our messages to be conveyed directly through the ambassador," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters, as per i24 News.

Turkey, Israel had strained relations since 2010

It is pertinent to mention here that the diplomatic ties between Israel and Turkey worsened following an incident in 2010. Israeli soldiers and pro-Palestinian protestors clashed during the incident as they attempted to break the blockade of the Gaza Strip. According to reports, at least 10 Turkish nationals were also killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commandos during the incident, which acted as a major cause of strained relations between the two countries of the Middle East.

Image: AP