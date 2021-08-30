Israel Widens Access To Third COVID-19 Vaccine Jab; Now Available To All Aged 12 And Above

In its fight against COVID-19, Israel on Sunday, 29 August expanded access to a third coronavirus vaccine jab to all aged 12 and above, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett calling it an effective approach to halt surge in infections. The decision comes at a time when several countries' efforts to provide third vaccine to its citizens have been met with opposition, particularly from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which believes that poorer countries should get greater access to vaccines before wealthier countries offer booster doses.

Israel widens access to Covid vaccine booster

The COVID-19 tally of Israel, which has a population of 9.3 million people, regularly exceeds 8,000 daily infections with some serious cases, said PM Bennet.

"The third dose of the vaccination is effective," the PM said in a statement, adding that it was now "available from age 12 and up." As two million Israelis have received their third shot, he claimed that the results are clear, as "the growth in severe morbidity has begun to slow."

As per a report, doctors, who are working in Israel's COVID-19 wards, are also learning which COVID-19 vaccinated patient is most vulnerable to severe illness. This comes amid the concerns raised regarding instances in which the shots provide less protection against the disease. Last week, it was informed that nearly half of the country's 600 patients are currently undergoing treatment in hospitals with severe illness. They have got two doses of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) shot, a rare occurrence out of 5.4 million fully vaccinated people, as per the report.

It was in July when Israel began providing booster dosages to persons aged 60 and up, and has subsequently expanded that eligibility criteria. Meanwhile, the US has recently announced that booster doses would be offered to all Americans beginning in September, citing data from Israel and other findings. Other nations, including France and Germany, have so far restricted their booster plans to the elderly and persons with weak immune systems.

COVID-19 situation in Israel

According to Israel's Health Minister, Nitzan Horowitz, a booster shot is "efficient in preventing infection and considerably reduces the incidence of serious and deadly infections."

Israel, which reported 7,000 new cases on Sunday, surpassed the one million case mark since the outbreak began this week. As many as 6,950 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the country. A novel sublineage of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant known as AY.12 is most likely the source of the recent increase in COVID cases in Israel, as per reports.

(Picture Credit: AP/Unsplash)