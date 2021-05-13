Israeli Airstrikes Turn Gaza's High Rise Buildings To Rubble In Latest Attack

A new front opened in the military showdown between Israel Army and Palestinian militants in Gaza on May 12 as a wave of mob violence between Jews and Arabs spread across several Israeli cities. Israeli police used stun grenades and tear gasses to quell stone hurling Palestinians in the cities of Lod, Umm al-Fahm and Jisr al-Zarqa amongst others. The central city of Lod has been under a state of emergency since Tuesday after Arabs and Jews engaged in one of the most violent riots in the city’s history. At least, 280 people have been arrested for rioting, New York Times reported.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian fundamentalist Hamas hurled more than 1050 projectiles and mortar shells into the Zionist territory. The attacks were retaliated by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) which targeted over 500 targets in the Gaza Strip, razing high-rise buildings and suspected territories. Later in the day, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have taken down 10 senior Hamas militants.

The conflict escalated relentlessly for the sixth day as the Palestinian fatality toll surged past 56, including 14 children, as per Al Jazeera. Six Israelis, including an Indian national, a five-year-old boy and a soldier, lost their lives, despite Israel’s highly successful Iron Dome intercepting 80 to 90 per cent of Hamas’ projectiles.

In Gaza, a 14 storey residential complex was amongst the many buildings brought to rubbles by an Israeli aerial strike. By afternoon, disheartening videos of shelterless families surfaced online. On Twitter, a bitter exchange followed, after #FreePalestine, #GazaUnderAttack #IsraeliTerrorism made to top trends worldwide.

Possible War

An official from Israel’s military said that three infantry brigades were “preparing for a worst-case scenario,” hinting at the possibility of a full-fledged war. On diplomatic platforms, a war of nerves continued between supporters of the warring parties. Regardless, the international community called for peace.

What's imperative to note here is that although Israel Elections just concluded in March 2021 and Benjamin Netanyahu won his fourth term as Prime Minister, he is on shaky grounds sans a clear majority in the Parliament. The current crisis and Israel's strong retaliation will help Netanyahu's Likud party forge better alliances and regain more control in the assembly should the need arise.

