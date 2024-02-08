Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Israeli Ambassador On ICJ Case On Gaza: 'UN Should Be On Trial As Accomplice To Hatred And Murder'

"UN and its institutions have become weapons in service of terrorist organizations," Erdan said.

Digital Desk
Gilad Erdan
UN ambassador for Israel, Gilad Erdan. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
UN ambassador for Israel on Saturday slammed the UN saying that the legal process against Israel under the genocidal case brought by South Africa has aided Hamas, "the Nazis of our time.” In response to the UN's International Court of Justice in the Netherlands, Gilad Erdan, said that the proceedings in The Hague “demonstrate how the UN and its institutions have become weapons in service of terrorist organizations.” UN’s top court is slated to given the ruling on Israel’s military campaign against the jihadi movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

UN 'turning a blind eye, and thereby serving as an accomplice': Israel

Erdan slammed the case brought against the Jewish state saying that the “use of the Convention on the Prevention of Genocide against the Jewish state and in service of the Nazis of our time, Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, proves that there is no moral low that the UN has not descended to.” Hamas launched a brutal raid of the Israeli towns and took 240 people hostage, killing another 1200, including 30 US citizens.

"The UN is the one who should sit on trial in The Hague for turning a blind eye, and thereby serving as an accomplice, to the digging of terror tunnels in Gaza, in the use of international aid for the production of missiles and rockets and in the education of hatred and murder," Erdan said. He continued that "If there is even one iota of reason and morality left in the UN, then the despicable prosecution by the terror-supporting South Africa should be thrown into the dustbin of history in the coming days.”

South Africa’s legal case began at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Friday where the lawyers argued that the IDF military operation in Gaza amounts to genocide owing to the mounting civilian casualties. Israel got support from German government that spoke against South Africa.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit argued that Israel was "defending itself" after the "inhuman" attacks by Hamas. "The German government decisively and expressly rejects the accusation of genocide brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice. The accusation has no basis in fact," said Hebestreit. "In light of German history and the crimes against humanity of the Shoah, the German government is particularly committed to the UN Genocide Convention." Hebestreit argued that the UN Convention is a "central instrument" in preventing the “new Holocaust.” “We stand firmly against a political instrumentalization" of the Convention,” he iterated.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

