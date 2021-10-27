Israeli Authorities Deliberating On Entry For Tourists Jabbed With Sputnik V: Reports

In a key development, the Israeli authorities have planned to allow entry for people who have been inoculated with Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine. A source in the Israeli government told Sputnik that the government has tentatively approved the entry of people vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine, however, it has not been 'legally approved'. The tourists vaccinated with the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine are expected to be allowed to travel to Israel starting 15 November.

Tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V

A source told Sputnik that the order to allow entry for tourists vaccinated with Sputnik V vaccine to Israel was approved during a meeting chaired by Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov had initiated the process of allowing the tourists inoculated with Sputnik V vaccine to Israel, Sputnik reported citing a source. The source further informed that the government is expected to permit the people vaccinated with the Russian-manufactured vaccine, Sputnik V from 15 November.

Furthermore, the source revealed that the Health Ministry of Israel has not yet approved the order of permitting the people vaccinated against COVID-19 with the Sputnik V vaccine. Moreover, the people travelling from other countries to Israel are still required to submit serology tests, reported Sputnik. The Israel administration has allowed people vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, AstraZeneca vaccine, Sinovac vaccine, Sinopharm vaccine and Johnson and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Israeli authorities could start allowing vaccinated tourists into the country at the beginning of November, The Times of Israel reported on 21 October. As per the current travel regulations, only tourists in limited capacity have been allowed entry into the middle eastern country, as per the report. In addition, first-degree relatives of Israeli citizens or residents are also permitted to visit the middle eastern nation.

COVID-19 situation in Israel

According to the Israel Ministry of Health, 727 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, 26 October which brought the overall tally of cases to 1,325,267. The total number of active patients in the country has reached 10,914. Furthermore, the health ministry informed that 237 people are still seriously ill. According to the Israel Ministry of Health, 6,224,851 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine, while 5,720,398 have been fully vaccinated. Moreover, 3,924,163 people have taken booster shots in Israel.

