Israeli Couple Arrested For Filming Turkey Prez Erdogan's Home Set To Be Deported: Lawyer

An Israeli couple apprehended in Turkey for allegedly clicking a picture of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s home are now set to be deported to Israel on Friday, 12 November. According to the Times of Israel, Mordy and Natali Oknin, both in their 40s, were detained after the woman filmed Erdogan’s palace during a ferry ride, likely not knowing it was illegal. The couple was having lunch at a restaurant located inside Istanbul Radio Tower and were looking at the photographs together, which drew suspicion from the waiter, who then reported them to the police.

As per the media outlet, the couple was scheduled to appear in a Turkish court on Friday where a judge is expected to order their immediate deportation back to Israel, their lawyer, Nir Yaslovitzh, said. The attorney added that the court would likely release the Israeli couple to their hotel room to collect their belongings before the deportation proceedings. They were also expected to be banned from visiting Turkey for six months.

Israel ‘acting quietly’ to bring about Oknins release

In a letter to the Turkish Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, Yaslovitzh called the incident an “innocent tourist act” and said that it was done in good faith. The attorney said that the couple’s only offence involved photographing Erdogan’s palace during their boat trip. He added that this was a rare instance in which the foreign ministry had to do everything that it can so that Israeli citizens also don’t find themselves under arrest beyond the nation’s borders, at no fault of their own.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, took cognisanze of the situation, saying they were in touch with Turkish authorities and was “acting quietly” to bring about the Oknins release. It is pertinent to mention that the case has garnered widespread attention in Israel, but has been nearly absent from Turkish media, suggesting that Ankara does not intend to pursue a criminal case or charge the pair with espionage. According to a senior Turkish official, the recent arrest of 15 agents suspected of spying for Israel has made Turkey more “sensitive” in matters related to espionage.

(Image: AP)