Israeli Doctors Set Up Paediatric Omicron Unit With Academic & Other Facilities: Report

Israeli doctors have set up the first pediatric Omicron unit in the country in an attempt to prepare themselves for an influx of children battling COVID-19. According to Dr. Moshe Ashkenazi, head of the new ward at Sheba Medical Center, massive hospitalizations are inevitable as the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly in schools and other places where children congregate.

"Omicron seems to be less severe than other variants but its rapid spread is expected to increase child hospitalisation in coming days," he told to The Times of Israel. He further stated that current soaring figures remind him of the first wave of Coronavirus in early 2020.

"We are getting a sense the situation will be the same as it was during the first wave. We are virtually gearing up for a 'war', just as we did earlier. Unfortunately, infection is spreading so quickly that I predict this new ward to fill up within 10 to 14 days, necessitating the opening of another," Dr Ashkenazi remarked.

As per the report, the COVID-19 wards for children were functional in previous waves too, but they had all been shut down by the time Omicron struck. The new unit located at Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, will have medical clowns on hand to cheer up the children, the Israel-based newspaper reported.

Kids will be able to keep up with their academics at the ward

In addition, the facility will also include a unique feature that was not available during previous waves: Children will be able to keep up with their academics while receiving face-to-face instruction.

"At our children's hospital, we operate a school with 110 teachers who offer lessons to hospitalised children in three languages: Hebrew, Arabic, and English. We have chosen to give lessons at the COVID ward too, as we have in other wards," Dr. Ashkenazi told the Israel daily. He further added that the aim is to create a situation in which educational opportunities are equal to those available to other children in the hospital.

Over 40% of the country’s population likely to be infected with Omicron: PM

Dr Ashkenazi also cautioned parents not to their guard believing the virus produces relatively moderate illness in children. It should be mentioned here that Isreal’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that about 2 to 4 million people, approximately more than 40% of the country’s total population, will likely be infected with the Omicron variant. The middle eastern country has dozens of drive-throughs as well as permanent detention centres in place to detect COVID-19 patients. However, they are struggling to keep up with the daily influx of people. As per the local media reports, long queues outside detection centres have become a common phenomenon in the country and people have to wait at least six to eight hours for their turn.