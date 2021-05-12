Israeli Envoy Condoles Kerala Woman's Death In Rocket Attack; Speaks To Victim's Family

After a 31-year-old Indian woman, Soumya Santosh was killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants, Israeli Ambassador India Ron Malka on Wednesday spoke to the Kerala nurse's family. While speaking to Soumya Santosh's family, Ron Malka expressed sorrow for their unfortunate loss and also extended his condolences on behalf of Israel. "The whole country is mourning her loss and we are here for them, " he added.

I just spoke to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, the victim of the Hamas terrorist strike. I expressed my sorrow for their unfortunate loss & extended my condolences on behalf of the state of Israel. The whole country is mourning her loss & we are here for them. pic.twitter.com/btmoewYMSS — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 12, 2021

Israel Ambassador: 'Our hearts are crying'

The Israeli Ambassador said, "Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack." Remarking that his heart goes out to the victim's 9-year-old son, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her, Ron Malka said that this evil attack reminds him of little Moses, who had also lost his parents during the 2008 Mumbai attack. "May God gives them strength and courage," he added.

On behalf of the state of #Israel, I convey heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms. Soumya Santosh, murdered by Hamas indiscriminate terror attack on innocent lives.

Our hearts are crying with her 9 years old son that lost his mother in this cruel Terrorist attack. — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 11, 2021

My heart goes out to her 9-year-old son, Adon, who has lost his mother at such a young age and will have to grow up without her. This evil attack reminds me of little Moses, who also lost his parents during the 2008 #Mumbaiattacks.

May God give them strength and courage🙏 — Ron Malka 🇮🇱 (@DrRonMalka) May 12, 2021

Besides Ron Malka, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed condolences over the death of the 31-year-old Indian woman. Kerala's Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed that the state government is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Israel to ensure that the mortal remains of Soumya, who was killed in the terror attack is brought back to Kerala and handed over to her family as soon as possible.

Soumya Santosh's Family speaks to Republic TV

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Soumya Santosh's brother-in-law said, "This incident happened, while she was on a video call with her family. The family she was living with was instructed to move to a safer location."

Meanwhile, CPM General Secretary CP John while speaking to Republic TV said that this is a very saddening news. Stating that the government of India should now intervene in this matter, the CPM General Secretary said that India should ask for compensation from the Israeli government for the victim's family. Asserting that there is a situation of civil war in Israel, CP John said, "The lives of people living in Israel are very precious and the government of India along with the Foreign Ministry should try to rescue all the Indians from Israel."

Kerala woman killed in Israel rocket strike

Among all the people who lost their lives in Gaza, a 30-year-old Indian woman Soumya Santosh was also killed in a rocket attack by Palestinian militants. Santosh hailed from Kerala's Idukki district and worked as a caregiver attending to an elderly woman at a house in the southern Israeli coastal city of Ashkelon.

Her family members informed that a rocket fell on the residence of Soumya in the city of Ashkelon while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over a video call in the evening. As per reports, Soumya was living in Israel for the last seven years. She has a nine-year-old son whom she had left with her husband in Kerala. She was the daughter of former Kanjikuzhy panchayat members Satish and Savithri.

Soumya's brother-in-law Saji was quoted by PTI saying, "My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there. Thus we came to know about the incident."

Gaza Airstrikes

Israel on Tuesday unleashed new airstrikes on Gaza, flattening a pair of high-rise buildings deemed to be housing Hamas militants. The strikes came as Hamas and other Palestinian fundamentalist groups continued firing hundreds of rockets into the Zionist territory. The conflict has escalated relentlessly. With dozens of rockets flying into Israel throughout the night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with top security officials and warned that the fighting could drag on, despite calls for calm from the United States, Europe, and elsewhere.

(Image: AP, Twitter-@RonMalka, @ldo Daniel)