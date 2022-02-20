Israeli Farmer Sets Guinness Record For Producing World's Heaviest Strawberry

The Guinness World Records has recently revealed that an Israeli farmer named Chahi Ariel has created a record mark by producing the world's "heaviest" strawberry. As per Independent, Dr Nir Dai, a researcher at Israel's Volcani Institute in Bet-Dagan, near Tel-Aviv, claimed that the strawberry was almost five times the average weight of an ordinary berry of the local Ilan type. The Ariel’s strawberry weighed around 289 grams. As per the Guinness entry, the strawberry measured nearly 18 centimetres (7 inches) long and 34 centimetres (13 inches) in circumference, CNN reported.

This giant strawberry was farmed in the Kadima-Zoran area of central Israel by Ariel's family business "Strawberries in the Field." According to the Independent, Chahi had an expectation to win after he witnessed how enormous the fruits have been growing on his family's farm last year. Chahi said, “When we heard, it was an amazing feeling. I jumped in the car, laughed and sang.” While proudly showcasing his winning certificate on the laptop, he said, “We have been waiting for this for a long time.”

Israeli farmer Chahi compared the weight of his prize-winning strawberry to that of an iPhone XR, which weighs 194 grams, or about 100 grams less.

Israeli researcher explained the reason behind the giant strawberry

Furthermore, Dr Dai who is popularly known for producing large fruits in the region has originally produced the Ilan variety of strawberries. The researcher who was among the witnesses at the weigh-in of the giant strawberry, explained the reason behind the large fruit, by saying, “During this strawberry season in late January and early February it was particularly cold. The strawberry developed slowly for more than 45 days from flowering which caused its large size at full ripening stage,” as per Independent.

Thus, Chahi's fruit farm received a magnificent crop of strawberries as a result of the cold weather, generating not one, but four large strawberries, Independent reported.

In addition to this, 250 grams was the former world record for the heaviest strawberry. Koji Nakao, a Japanese farmer, claimed the record for the berry in 2015. The berry was an Amaou variety from Japan.

(Image: AP)