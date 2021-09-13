Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hamas Military Facilities In Retaliation To Missile Attacks

Israeli fighter jets attacked military posts and facilities that belong to the armed wing of Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. No injuries have been reported. The attack came in retaliation to rocket attacks, reportedly by Hamas, on Israel.

News agency ANI reported that Israeli fighter jets targeted military sites and facilities in the central and southern Gaza Strip with air-to-ground missiles.

Israel intercepts missile attacks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 12 September , announced that the military intercepted a rocket from the Gaza strip. The IDF informed in a Twitter post that the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defence system. Following this, Israeli fighter jets attacked the Hamas' military posts and facilities in the Gaza Strip.

Quoting witnesses, ANI reported that people heard the sound of Israeli army drones and fighter jets followed by several explosions in the southern and central Gaza Strip. It is reportedly the second day in a row that Israeli fighter jets have attacked military posts and facilities belonging to Hamas.

INTERCEPTED: Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket toward Israeli civilians. Our Iron Dome Aerial Defense system intercepted it mid-air. pic.twitter.com/BxoWMC3J85 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 12, 2021

Earlier on Saturday, 11 September, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had announced that the military had intercepted another rocket from the Gaza strip. The IDF informed in a Twitter post that the rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system. In a separate tweet, the Israeli military informed that in response, the Israel Defense Forces struck a Hamas underground rocket production workshop, weapons storage site, training facility and terrorist tunnel. The Israel Defense Forces had said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel, in the town of Sderot and surrounding areas. It added that terrorist organisations in Gaza continue to terrorise Israelis.

Terrorist organizations in Gaza continue to terrorize Israelis with:

- rockets

- violent riots

- arson balloons



In response to tonight’s rocket fire, we struck a Hamas underground rocket production workshop, weapons storage site, training facility and terrorist tunnel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 12, 2021

Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket at southern Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted it mid-air. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 11, 2021

Earlier, on Friday, 10 September, too, a rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza. The army said that the single rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome system, according to ANI. According to reports, the rocket had triggered warning sirens in the Eshkol region. There were no reports of damage, casualties or injuries. The attack was being connected to the arrest of two Palestinian terrorists.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Pixabay/RepresentativeImage)