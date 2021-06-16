Israeli Flag March In East Jerusalem Will Ignite Tension: Hamas

The Palestinian Islamic Hamas movement said that organising an Israeli flag march in East Jerusalem will ignite a new round of tension. Hamas spokesman in Gaza Abdulatif al-Qanou’a said in a statement that organising "the so-called flag march is just a detonator for the breaking out of a new battle in Palestine", reported Xinhua news agency. He said that the march will lead to a new battle to defend the holy city and al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hamas warns Israel about rising tensions due to Flag March

Ahmad al-Mudalal, a senior Islamic Jihad leader in Gaza, said that if the settlers flag march enters the Islamic neighbourhood in Jerusalem, "it will lead to a state of rage and uprising in the entire Palestinian territories". Hamas had earlier issued a statement calling on Palestinians to show “valiant resistance” to the march, according to AP. It had urged people to gather in the streets of the Old City and at the Al-Aqsa Mosque to “rise up in the face of the occupier and resist it by all means to stop its crimes and arrogance.”

Hamas leadership told Abbas Kamel, the head of Egyptian intelligence who was involved in mediating last month’s cease-fire with Israel, that the organization's response to the march would be similar to its actions in May, when rockets were fired at Jerusalem, reported the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Israel’s new government on June 14 approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem’s Old City. The Israel defence establishment has reportedly deployed Iron Dome air defence batteries and had raised its level of alert ahead of the Jerusalem Flag March on June 15. Border policemen have reportedly been reinforced in Jerusalem's Old City. Newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Defence Minister Benny Gantz and Barlev regarding the march, Walla News reported.

Inputs from AP

IMAGE: AP