Israeli FM Yair Lapid Travels To Bahrain To Inaugurate The Country's Embassy

On Thursday morning, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid landed in Bahrain for the first time since the two countries formally established diplomatic relations last year. Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani received Lapid. The meeting is part of the countries' official diplomatic discussion that they agreed to in 2020, and also to inaugurate Israel’s embassy in Bahrain.

Lapid is the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Bahrain. Yossi Sarid, the minister of the environment, visited Bahrain in 1994 to take part in regional negotiations and meet with Bahrain's foreign minister. Shortly after Lapid's arrival, the first commercial flight between Manama and Tel Aviv took off for Israel.

The two countries had a covert security connection for a long time

The Israeli diplomatic group was scheduled to meet with Bahraini colleagues and sign a slew of agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, including business accords and hospital and water company cooperation. Over a shared concern of 'regional foe' Iran, the two countries had a covert security connection for a long time, but only last year made it public. Lior Haiat, a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said that they see Bahrain as an important partner, both bilaterally and as a bridge to regional cooperation.

As part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords, Israel established formal diplomatic relations with four Arab governments last year. Since becoming Israel's foreign minister in June, Lapid has visited the United Arab Emirates and Morocco, opening Israeli diplomatic offices in both countries. On the anniversary of the signing of the accords, Bahrain's first ambassador to Israel came earlier this month and handed his credentials to Israel's figurehead president.

After peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1995, the agreements to establish relations with Bahrain, Sudan, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates were the first between Israel and Arab states in decades. The Palestinians were infuriated by the agreements. They saw it as a betrayal of the Arab world's long-standing pledge not to normalise relations with Israel until the decades-long conflict with the Palestinians was resolved.

The Israeli group travelled to celebrate Simchat Torah

The Israeli group travelled to join Bahrain's small Jewish population earlier this week to celebrate the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah. It was the first time in almost 75 years that the community could celebrate the festival in their synagogue, according to the spokesperson Lior Haiat.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: Twitter/@yairlapid