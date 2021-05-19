Israeli Forces Aim To Strike Underground Arsenal Of Hamas Built Over Last Decade: IDF Spox

Israel is in the middle of its fiercest battle against Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that has been launching volleys of rockets in its airspace, triggering a counter-assault from the Jewish state. To date, Hamas has fired over 3,000 rockets on Israel with the country’s famous Iron Defence Missile system intercepting most.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Hamas has approximately over 12,000 rockets in its well-dispersed arsenal placed underground, of which only 3,300 have been fired on Israel over the past week – the highest number of rockets fired from Gaza till date. IDF Lt Col Jonathan Conricus said that while the Iron Dome of Israel is 90 per cent effective in neutralizing the Hamas rockets, their objective is to degrade the Hamas infrastructure, which comprises a huge underground tunnel network.

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Niranjan Narayanaswamy, IDF Spokesperson Captain Libby Weiss gave an elaborate account of the tense situation and how is Israel giving a befitting reply to the terror organisation.

Referring to the indefinite strikes carried out by Hamas in the last couple of days, Captain Libby said, “The Hamas is targeting apartment buildings, businesses, the heart of civilian areas in Israel. They are carrying out dozens of direct strikes on sites, targeting the common people. The goal is to terrorise the Israelis and it has been constantly doing this over the past week.”

The Israeli official also said that the IDF is aiming to specifically target the reserved weaponry of Hamas that will be used to carry out future attacks on Israel.

“We know that Hamas has been investing heavily in the last decade in building their arsenal and infrastructure. The idea (of the IDF) has been to strike specific sites within the Gaza strip aimed at degrading their capabilities. Whether that is striking actual weapon stores, their launching sites, intelligence centres, R&D locations, command and control centres, we have to degrade their capabilities and have them stop launching these rockets on innocent people,” she said.

Captain Libby noted that in the last decade, Hamas has been building its weaponry system and using its resources to create terror, rather than investing in the people of Gaza. “It’s a shame when you think about what the people of Gaza could have actually received from those kinds of resources and instead it has all gone to fuel terror in Israel,” she said.

Over 200 dead in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Meanwhile, it has been nine days since Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas fired the first projectile onto the Israeli soil. Since then, both sides have engaged in bone-rattling air and ground exchanges. The 362 square kilometres Gaza Strip, where buildings have been reduced to rubble, has suffered the worst. On May 19, the number of Palestinians who died in the conflict surpassed 217, including 63 children and 36 women. At least 1,500 people have been injured, as per the Gaza Health ministry. On the other hand, Israel lost 12 residents, including two children, a soldier and an Indian origin woman.