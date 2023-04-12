Israeli Government Restricts Access To Temple Mount For Jews Till Ramadan

Due to the heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, the Israeli government has prohibited Jews from entering Temple Mount in Jerusalem until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan later this month.

In previous years, clashes have occurred between Israeli security forces and Muslim worshippers at Temple Mount during Ramadan. Recently, there were clashes at the site when Israeli forces evacuated Muslim worshippers from the Al-Aqsa Mosque overnight and were caught on video beating them with clubs. The incident is currently being investigated by the Israel Police, reported the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA).

The decision made on Tuesday was also influenced by a recent surge in violence during Passover, which included terrorist attacks on Israelis by Palestinians, missile attacks on Israel by militant groups, and Israeli military raids in Palestinian territories of the West Bank.

Temple Mount is considered the holiest site in Judaism, while Muslims refer to it as the Noble Sanctuary. In order to prevent any potential unrest, current regulations allow Muslims to pray at the site, while Jews and other visitors are only permitted to visit during limited times and are not allowed to pray in public.

The Israel Defense Forces, Defense Ministry, Shin Bet, and Israel Police unanimously recommended that Jewish visitors and tourists should not be allowed to enter Temple Mount until the end of Ramadan. This decision was announced in a statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The fasting and worship month of Ramadan will conclude with Eid al-Fitr celebrations on April 23.

Far-right leader Ben-Gvir 'absent'

Although the statement indicated that the national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was present at the meeting where the recommendation was made, he did not endorse the decision, reported JTA. Ben-Gvir is a far-right politician who advocates for expanding Jewish prayer at Temple Mount, but his stance was notably absent from the recommendation. In January, after the new government was formed and he took up his cabinet position, he staged a walkthrough of the site to assert his position.

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians have been high since a wave of Palestinian stabbing attacks against Israelis last year, which was followed by numerous deadly Israeli military raids into Palestinian areas. The situation has intensified since Benjamin Netanyahu regained the position of Prime Minister. In recent months, ongoing violence has resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen Israelis and dozens of Palestinians, further exacerbating the tensions.

Violence at Temple Mount has historically had a significant impact on the broader Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2021, clashes at the site triggered unrest across Israel, which ultimately escalated into an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.