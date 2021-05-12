Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Declares State Of Emergency In Lod As Violence Soars

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared a state of emergency in Lod due to the intense rioting amid escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine. The state of emergency was declared after Netanyahu met a few top security and legal officials. Also, this is the first time that emergency powers are being used over an Arab community in Israel since the end of the military administration over the Arabs of Israel in the year 1966.

State of emergency declared

According to the reports by ANI, Lod Mayor Yair Revivo said that he has asked the Prime Minister to declare a state of emergency. He also said that he has called for deploying the military to control the chaotic situation. "I have called on the Prime Minister to declare the state of emergency in Lod. To call in the IDF. To impose a curfew. To restore quiet... This is a giant incident -- an Intifada of Arab Israelis. All the work we have done here for years [on coexistence] has gone down the drain", he said.

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East, Tor Wennesland, urged both sides to stop the violence. He took to his official Twitter handle and said that he is ‘deeply concerned’ by the tensions in Jerusalem. He also urged political and religious leaders to act. Jerusalem has been the hotbed of violent confrontations between Jews and Arabs for centuries and remains one of the most bitterly contested territories on earth, considering it is the birthplace of the three Abrahamic religions.

Deeply concerned by the heightened tensions & violence in & around #Jerusalem. I call on all to act responsibly & maintain calm. All must respect the status quo of holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City in the interest of peace & stability. Political & religious leaders must act now. — Tor Wennesland (@TWennesland) May 7, 2021

The latest clashes in the city began during the holy month of Ramadan, a month ago, after Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinian gatherings at an already heightened time of religious sensitivities. While Israel cited COVID protocols as the reason and those restrictions were slowly lifted, tensions rose again after several dozens of Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem faced eviction notices and threats from the government. On Monday, May 10, stun grenades were hurled across the Israel border into Palestine, allegedly breaching a holy hilltop compound where hundreds of locals and Israeli Police were hurt in clashes between stone-throwing protestors and security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

The recent clashes have also triggered demonstrations across the Arab and Muslim states like Turkey and Pakistan. Meanwhile, protests also blanketed Jerusalem where as many as 150 Israelis walked through the centre of the city demanding an end to violence. The protesters carried banners calling for an end to the escalation and chanted "We don't want another war”.

IMAGE: AP