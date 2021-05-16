Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To Defeat Hamas After Destroying AP Bureau In Gaza, Thanks US

As the Israel-Hamas clash enters into the second week, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on late Saturday, lashed out at Hamas calling its missile strike a 'double war crime'. Stating that Hamas was killing several Israelis and hiding behind Palestinian civilians, he said that Israel was retaliating effectively. As of date, the death toll in the new Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 132.

Netanyahu vows to defeat Hamas

Talking about Israel's rocket strike on media houses in Gaza strip, he said, "As always, Israel is doing everything possible to protect our civilians and keep Palestinian civilians out of harm’s way. We demonstrated this yet again today when we warned civilians to vacate the building used by the Hamas terror intelligence. They vacated the premises before the target was destroyed and that’s why you don’t hear of casualties from these collapsing terror towers because we take special care to avoid these civilian casualties, exactly the opposite of Hamas".

Furthermore, he thanked US President Joe Biden for 'strongly backing Israel’s action in defending itself' and that the Jewish pogrom witnessed in Israeli towns from Lod to Bat Yam, from Akko to Haifa will not be tolerated. He added that he will also not tolerate attacks on innocent Jews or Arabs alike and that everyone will receive equal protection from those who enforce the law. Extolling confidence in the Israeli Army, he said that 'Israel will be able to deal with these threats from without and these threats from within'.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The tensions began in east Jerusalem earlier this month, when Palestinians protested attempts by settlers to forcibly evict a number of Palestinian families from their homes and Israeli police measures at Al-Aqsa Mosque, a frequent flashpoint located on a mount in the Old City revered by Muslims and Jews. Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem late Monday, triggering the Israeli assault on Gaza. Since then, Hamas has fired more than 2,000 rockets, though most have either fallen short or been intercepted by anti-missile defenses. Israel's warplanes and artillery have struck hundreds of targets around blockaded Gaza, where some 2 million Palestinians live. On Saturday, the 12-story al-Jalaa Building, where the offices of the AP, the TV network Al-Jazeera and other media outlets are located was razed to the ground by an Israeli rocket strike citing 'Hamas operation inside the building'.