Israeli PM Pleads Not Guilty To Corruption Charges, Leaves Courthouse In 20 Minutes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has termed the corruption case against him as “witch-hunt” has now pleaded not guilty of one charge of bribery and three charges of fraud and breach of trust. The longest-serving leader of Israel and also the first sitting Prime Minister to go on a trial, Netanyahu made a brief appearance at Jerusalem court on February 8. He confirmed the pleas of not guilty, submitted by his lawyers. As per the CNN report, the Israeli PM told the judges, “I confirm the written answer submitted in my name” for three separate cases.

In the most crucial one, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is accused of advancing regulatory benefits worth more than 1 billion shekels or over $300 million as a favour of a telecommunications company controlled by a millionaire friend, allege prosecutors. According to them, Netanyahu received favourable coverage from a news site, even influencing wording and story selection. However, Israeli PM has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

As per reports, while the Monday’s court session was aimed at the discussion the timetable for the trial against Netanyahu, Israelis are set to cast vote in general elections after six weeks. It is reportedly also an indication for PM’s desire to delay the prosecution opening and summoning witnesses as one of his most loyal party allies has urged the judges to further postpone the hearing until after the vote on March 23. The latest hearing was already delayed last month due to nationwide COVID-19 restriction son public gatherings.

Even though Israeli law does not specifically address the case of a prime minister, it calls fro cabinet ministers to step down when facing a trial of criminal offences. In the first case of the country’s PM being the defendant, Netanyahu reportedly left after 20 minutes without any explanation and his motorcade departed. The hearing, however, continued in his absence with his lawyers arguing for over an hour that constitutional procedures had not been followed.

150 protesters chanted outside Jerusalem court

As per reports, at least 150 protesters gathered outside the Jerusalem court and demonstrated against the “Crime Minister”. As per the Associated Press report, one of the protesters, Sharon Sagi said, “We want a new government, a clean government, no corruption...We don’t want Bibi Netanyahu, we want him to go, he needs to go.”

