Israeli PM Visits Bahrain To Discuss Peace, Stability In Middle East; US Praises Efforts

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations and to build a more stable Middle East region, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prime Minister Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama on Tuesday. Notably, this is the first time that the Israeli premier has visited Bahrain.

"I think we discussed many ways to build new bridges and architecture for a stronger and more stable region. I expect to continue the excellent relationship between us, "Bennett told the king.

"I see a very big opportunity here," he said. "This is the first official visit by an Israeli prime minister to Bahrain. I come from Israel with a spirit of goodwill, cooperation, and standing together in the face of common challenges, and I think our goal on this visit is to turn this peace from peace between governments to peace between people and convert it from something ceremonial to something meaningful."

מפגש מיוחד עם מלך בחריין, חמד בן עיסא אל-ח׳ליפה. pic.twitter.com/fa3wbdZe9E — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) February 15, 2022

نشيد الأمل "هتِكفا" في قصر ولي عهد البحرين.

لحظة تاريخيّة ومؤثّرة جدًّا.

شكرًا لكم! 🇧🇭🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZZUH9OmxfQ — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) February 15, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took to Twitter and praised Benett's visit to Bahrain and mentioned that this was an important step towards a better future. This week's visit by @IsraeliPM to Bahrain was another important step towards a better tomorrow for the Middle East. We welcome the momentous visit and look forward to building new partnerships together, "he tweeted.

This week’s visit by @IsraeliPM to Bahrain was another important step towards a better tomorrow for the Middle East. We welcome the momentous visit and look forward to building new partnerships together. https://t.co/3uZ2djWEie — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 16, 2022

When the Israeli PM arrived at the airport, he was given a guard of honor and was welcomed by Bahrain's foreign and industry ministers, the Israeli ambassador to Bahrain, and other high-ranking officials. Bennett was also given a grand welcome when he arrived at the crown prince's office in Manama.

He was welcomed by a military band playing "Hatikvah", which is the national anthem of Israel. According to official information, the leaders' discussion extended beyond the allotted time, leaving no time for ministers to interact with their counterparts.

As per a statement released from Bennett's office, "All responsible nations must make an effort to achieve peace," said the Crown Prince. Notably, a joint statement between the State of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States was signed on August 13, 2020, as a part of the Abraham Accords.

