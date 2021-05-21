Israeli Police, Palestinians Engage In Fresh Clash At Al-Aqsa Complex Hours After Truce

Fresh clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Friday, hours after a truce between the two warring sides took effect. Micky Rosenfeld, spokesman for the Israeli Police Force asserted that “riots broke out” at the Al-Aqsa complex, which is equally revered in Islam and Judaism as Haram esh-Sharif and Temple Mount respectively. "Hundreds of people threw rocks and petrol bombs at police officers who responded at the scene and began dispersing the rioters," Rosenfeld added in a statement.

20 Palestinians injured

Meanwhile, Middle East Eye reported that Israeli security forces fired tear gas, stun grenades and rubber bullets at Palestinian worshipers who had gathered at the mosque complex to celebrate the ceasefire and to offer their Friday prayers. According to Palestine Red Crescent, at least 20 Palestinians have been wounded in the scuffle, with two being taken to hospital. In the aftermath, several horrifying videos and photos of the clash have surfaced on social media platforms.

It hasn't even been 24 hours since the ceasefire and the Zionist army opened fire on rubber bullets at unarmed citizens visiting al Aqsa Mosque.THEY BROKE THE TRUCE FOR CEASEFIRE AND YALL STILL THINK THEY CAN BE TRUSTED #SavePalestine #IsraelTerrorists pic.twitter.com/CCILJ7MEq6 — ًsena (@ultsukuna) May 21, 2021

The IDF have stormed Al Aqsa compound on a blessed friday and started to fire rubber bullets and stuns on worshipers after last night's ceasefire



It's been less than 24hrs and Israel has already broken the ceasefire agreement pic.twitter.com/KXzxUZb662 — ‏اخي (@akhinxheed) May 21, 2021

its only been 12 hrs since ceasefire but the zionists are attacking Al Aqsa AGAIN. 🤬#AlAqsaUnderAttack #IsraelTerrorists

pic.twitter.com/YL8CDDXBJy — tikut ❤️🇵🇸 | see 📌 (@sanniewje) May 21, 2021

On May 10, Hamas’ fired its first projectile onto Israel, starting 11 days of obliterating aerials exchanges between the warring sides. As the conflict turned bloodier and the international call for peace gained momentum, a truce was signed. However, experts deem the pact to be short-lived as both Israel and Hamas continue to claim victory against each other. On Friday, Netanyahu asserted that "the public doesn't know everything about Israel's gains in the operation and neither does Hamas.” The hawkish leader did not reveal further details when asked.

While Netanyahu claims the bombardment aimed at protecting Israel’s territory and neutralizing Arab terrorists, critics have pointed out at the PM’s political gains from the conflict. Netanyahu’s Likud Party fell short of the majority in March 23 elections. Additionally, his initial failure at curbing COVID in the country and pending charges of corruption gave a push to his opposition. However, his latest victory over Hamas has established him as “Mr Security”, giving little chance to the opposition to form a coalition that could dethrone him.

The 11 day long war has claimed the lives of at least 230 Palestinians and caused rampant destruction of homes, hospitals and schools across the Gaza Strip. On the other hand, Israel also lost 12 residents, including at least three foreign nationals, a 5-year-old and a 16-year-old girl. The conflict also fuelled Arab-Jew riots across West Bank and Israeli cities including Tel Aviv-Yafo.

Image:AP