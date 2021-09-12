Israeli Police Recaptures 4 Of 6 Wanted Palestinian Militants Who Escaped Prison

Israeli police on Saturday recaptured the four wanted Palestinian terrorists who escaped from the country's maximum-security prison earlier this week. According to a report by the Associated Press (AP), the two men - Zakaria Zubeidi and Mohammed Al-Ardda - were captured from a truck parking lot in the Arab town of Umm al-Ghanam.

While the other two terrorists - Mahmoud Al-Ardda and Yacoub Al-Qadri - were arrested from Nazareth, about 30 kilometres from the Gilboa prison. The six inmates escaped on Monday by using underground passageways built to carry the prison's drainage system. It is worth mentioning Zubeidi was a terrorist leader during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and has been linked to several deadly attacks on Israel. Zubeidi was arrested in 2019 on suspicions of involvement in attacks.

The Israeli Haaretz news site, quoting an unidentified defence official, said escapees appeared to have received no help following their escape and had no planned route on where to go. Soon after their arrest, social media was full of their photos and videos where the Zubeidi could be seen handcuffed and wearing a white headband. In one of the videos released by the police, Yakub Kadari, wearing jeans and a green T-shirt, could be seen sitting on a police vehicle. In another video, he could be seen identifying himself as Kadari and answering "yes" when asked whether he is one of the escapees. Notably, he was serving two life sentences for attempted murder and bomb planting.

Escapees won applaud for succeeding in freeing themselves

Israeli police, in a statement released late on Saturday, said that the security forces, including the military, have been working around the clock to catch the fugitives. "All of the forces were deployed at full strength, searched in open areas, collected every piece of information until they succeeded in solving the puzzle to locate these two fugitives," the police said.

Meanwhile, the two other prisoners who are still at large would be soon under the clutch of security forces, the police added. Later, Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett hailed the efforts of security forces that lead to the arrest of the four fugitives. “We have to maintain heightened readiness and continue until the mission is complete,” Bennett said in a statement released on Saturday.

Subsequently, four of the re-arrested prisoners appeared in the court where prosecutors pushing terrorist attack charges against them. In a response to the arrest, a rocket was fired from Gaza into Israel late Friday evening. For the Palestinians, the escapees won appreciation for succeeding in freeing themselves from multiple life sentences. However, the launch was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome aerial defence system.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image: AP)