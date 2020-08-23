Israel: Thousands Of Protesters Rally In Jerusalem Demanding Netanyahu's Resignation

On August 22, thousands of people rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence as summer-long demonstrations gained momentum. The protesters want Netanyahu to give up his post as he is on trial for corruption charges. Reports suggest that the government's inability in handling the coronavirus crisis has also enraged people in Israel and driven the demonstrations.

Protests gear up in Israel

According to reports, earlier this month, Netanyahu accused private station’s Channel 12 and 13 of "delivering propaganda for the anarchist left-wing demonstrations" by giving extensive coverage of the rallies. Thousands of people were seen chanting "Minister of Crime", "You're fired" and "Free Israel", as a part of demonstrations. Recent protests come in advance of Tuesday's deadline in which the coalition government must agree on a budget plan or initiate new elections. These elections would be the fourth in slightly more than a year.

The protesters ignored the request made by police for alternative routes as they marched from several parts of Jerusalem. Reports suggest that the protesters marched through the key roads trying to reach Netanyahu's residence in Balfour street. Giant balloons depicting the blackened face of Netanyahu, were hoisted outside his residence. Protesters reportedly waved Israeli flags and the black flag of one of the grassroots protest movements.

According to the reports, 30 people were arrested. According to police, one of the arrested protestors, admitted punching the officer and later apologized. However, protesters who were arrested described violence on the part of police that was way more than what happened in the previous protests. Reports suggest that Israel won praise for its initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, recently the government has received a lot of criticism amid a resurgence in cases. The resurgence took place after restrictions were lifted starting in late April. Netanyahu has himself reportedly acknowledged that the economy was re-opened too quickly.

(Image Credits: AP)