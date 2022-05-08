Israeli SC Orders Evacuation Of 1,000 Palestinians From Disputed Masafer Yatta Region

Israel’s Supreme Court, on Wednesday, ordered the more than 1,000 families living in the occupied West Bank to leave the place. Notably, the final verdict came after nearly two decades, resulting in more than a thousand families becoming displaced, an Israeli rights group representing the villagers said on Thursday. The group further noted that the Palestinian families have been living in the Masafer Yatta region of the southern West Bank for decades. "Without warning in the middle of the night, the Israeli High Court of Justice published a verdict with unprecedented consequences," according to the statement issued by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI). The group has represented the residents throughout the legal process.

"The High Court has officially authorized leaving entire families, with their children and their elderly, without a roof over their heads," it said.

Meanwhile, while speaking to Associated Press, Roni Pelli, an attorney at the association, said that the verdict is final, noting that the communities would be displaced at any time. It is worth mentioning that the legal battle between the Israeli military and the people residing in the place is not new. According to ACRI, the root cause of the issue lies in 1980 when the military declared the area a firing and training zone. At that time, the authorities said the residents only used the area for seasonal agriculture and had no permanent structures. Later, after a decade, forces expelled some 700 villagers and destroyed their homes. Since then, a legal fight ensued between the Israeli Army and Palestinians and continued for a prolonged period.

Israel grants legal residence permits to 4,000 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Meanwhile, during the Wednesday hearing, the Supreme Court sided with the state and said the villagers had rejected a compromise that would have allowed them to enter the area at certain times and practice agriculture for part of the year. Contrary to Wednesday's ruling, in a major relief for Palestinians, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett-led Israeli government announced to grant legal residency to at least 4,000 Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Gaza. With this move, the people who were living in the fear of being deported anytime can roam around freely after getting their identity cards.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP