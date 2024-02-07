Advertisement

An Israeli airstrike has killed 16 people in the besieged strip of Gaza, after it struck a residence. Most of those dead were children, Associated Press is reporting. The strike was launched at the southern Gaza town of Rafah. The attack was launched on the besieged territory where Israel’s military had asked the civilians to take refuge.

There was also no confirmation if the medicines had entered the besieged enclave on Wednesday. Both France and Qatar brokered a deal to send medicine as aid for those with chronic illnesses among the hostages held by the Hamas. As the Israeli Hamas war entered the 100th day, as many as 24,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Authority. Approximately 85% of the total 2.3 million have been displaced. “They were suffering from hunger, they were dying from hunger, and now they have also been hit,” Mahmoud Qassim, a relative of one of the killed, told the agency.

UN pushed for two-state solution to stop war

Earlier today, the UN chief Antonio Guterres called for a two state solution for the Israel and Palestinians in order to stop the war. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the UN chief condemned the “barbaric” Hamas-led attacks on 7 October in which approximately 1,200 people were butchered in southern Israel and some 250 taken as hostages.Any escalation “needed to be avoided at all costs”, he said, just as attacks by Houthi fighters in Yemen on ships in the Red Sea had demonstrated that all efforts to date to resolve the Gaza crisis were “not enough”.

“It’s very important to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza, it’s very important to have a humanitarian ceasefire…but we need to find once and for all a total commitment of the international community for a two-State solution to exist in Israel and Palestine as the basis for a stable and peaceful Middle East for the benefit of everybody,” he said.