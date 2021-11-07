Israelis Expresses Anger Over Passage Of National Budget, Call It 'Illogical'

The Israeli government passed the national budget for 2021 and 2022, approving $136 bln and $142 bln for years, respectively. Though the minister left no stone unturned to bolster the budget, citizens expressed their anger on social media platforms including, Twitter and Facebook. According to a report by Russian news agency, Sputnik, citizens of Israel expressed their displeasure with the budget as the government has allocated a large chunk of the budget to the Arab sector. Notably, the recent national budget was one of the first budgets that were passed in the past three and a half years.

According to the news agency, several ministers also took to Twitter to glorify their decision, however, netizens were quick to troll those ministers. Some social media users also appreciated the ministers for unlocking some of the funds for the development and providing subsidies to Israeli but their number was too less.

"The budget of 2022 is not a good one. It has many wrong restrictions. Taxes on plastic disposables, taxes on property, taxes on entering the Gush Dan. Instead of taxes, they can find other alternatives, for example, subsidies..." a social media user was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

Another user wrote, "Illogical distribution of funds." Third wrote, "53 billion NIS ($16.7 billion) will be paid as protection money to the Muslim Brothers so that they will keep the chair of (Prime Minister Naftali) Bennett and (Foreign Minister Yair) Lapid stable... overall, a logical budget."

Israel's economy facing turbulence

It is worth mentioning that the Israeli government has been facing economic turbulence due to the back to back lockdowns invoked to arrest the spread of the COVID virus. Since the pandemic erupts, the country's economy got smashed as lakhs of people lost their jobs while many were pushed to the poverty line. Also, when Prime Minister Naftali Bennett came to power, he promised several lucrative measures to help the people in distress. He promised to lower the high costs of living, lower taxes and make many basics more affordable for the masses.

However, the countrymen soon realised his words were just an "expression" to lure citizens support. According to the news agency, the national budget was the last hope for those Israeli who was seeking some relief from the government.

According to Sputnik, despite providing relief to its citizens, the Bennett led Israel government raised prices on gas and basic food products, and a similar trend is also expected on mobile phone, electricity, water and municipal costs. These measures resulted in anger and frustrations among Israelis who are already facing several difficulties due to lockdowns, reported Sputnik.

(Image: AP)