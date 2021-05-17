Israel's Army Chief Says 'Hamas Misjudged Strength Of Our Response' As Death Toll Hits 200

Amid cross-border violence, Israel’s army chief on May 16 said that Hamas “misjudged” the strength of Israel’s response when the group first launched seven rockets from Gaza at Jerusalem almost a week ago. According to Al Jazeera, Aviv Kochavi, the army’s chief of general staff, said that “Hamas misjudged the strength of our response”. He added that Gaza had since been enduring an aerial bombardment of unprecedented “intensity”.

The death toll in Gaza city has inched closer to 200 on Sunday. Airstrikes between Israel and Gaza have killed 42 Palestinians, injured several others and flattened at least three residential buildings. As per official figures of both the governments, at least 192 people including 58 children and 34 women, have been killed in the Gaza Strip while Israel has reported 10 dead, including 2 children.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that an end to seven days of hostilities with Gaza fighters was imminent, despite diplomatic moves to restore calm. In a televised address, Netanyahu said that Israel wants to levy a “heavy price” from Gaza’s Hamas rulers and its offensive on the Palestinian enclave would “take time”. It is worth mentioning that Sunday was the deadliest day of Israeli air raids since the latest escalation in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Guterres says ‘fighting must stop’

On Sunday, the United Nations Security Council also met in a bid to discuss the violence, however, they failed to agree on even a joint statement of concern. Over the past week, the 15-member UNSC has met twice to discuss the escalating tensions between the two countries. UN secretary-general António Guterres started the Security Council meeting by calling on both sides to allow mediation efforts saying, "The current hostilities are utterly appalling...The fighting must stop. It must stop immediately”.

US President Joe Biden also dialled both sides and discussed the violent outbreak with Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas separately. Biden's call came after Israeli Defense Force (IDF) brought down high-rise buildings in Gaza which houses several media outlets, including The Associated Press and the Al Jazeera office. While speaking to Netanyahu, Biden reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas. However, he also urged caution over civilian casualties and the need to protect journalists amid the violence.

(Image: AP)