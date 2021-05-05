Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Fails To Form Government, Here's What's Next For Him

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s mandate to form a government after the inconclusive election expired on May 5 allowing his rivals a chance to acquire the power and end his divisive record tenure. Netanyahu, who is presently on a trial over corruption charges, was given a 28-day time period to secure a coalition following the vote on March 23. The window to form the government was after Israel conducted its fourth election in less than two years. Even though Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud Part won the most seats in the vote, he and his allies fell short of an absolute majority in the 120-seat Israeli Parliament called Knesset.

As per reports, Israel’s electoral is ‘deeply fractured’ and its results of the fourth vote left the 71-year-old premier with a challenging path towards 61 seats especially when the citizens did not choose to support him or his successful COVID-19 vaccine campaign. Further, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin’s office has said in a statement that Netanyahu had informed the presidency that “he was unable to form a government and so returned the mandate to the president.”

Netanyahu has been in power from 1996 to 1999 and then again since 2009, gaining a reputation as a master political survivor. However, the obstacles that Israeli PM faced in the morning after the vote have remained largely unchanged.

What’s next for Netanyahu?

While Netanyahu’s power-hold is pushed into uncertainty, Rivlin has three days to hold consultations with several parties before deciding who will receive the mandate next. As per Axios report, Israeli President’s aides have said that he is most likely to give the mandate to the centrist opposition leader, Yadir Lapid who has at least 45 members behind him in the 120-seat Knesset.

Netanyahu accepted his failure on Wednesday after reportedly it became evident over the course of the last two weeks that he did not have a path to a majority. This is the third time in the last two years that Netanyahu has had the first crack at forming a mandate but failed to do the same. This time, his rivals may be able to form a government in Israel without him.

Image credits: AP