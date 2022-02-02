Israel's Environment Ministry Claims Possible Oil Spill Discovered Off Netanya Coast

An alleged oil spill has been discovered around 20 kilometres of the coast of Netanya, Israel as the Environmental Protection Ministry stated on Tuesday. As per the reports of Times of Israel, the ministry was told about the oil spill after it was noticed by satellites used by the European Maritime Safety Agency. A reconnaissance flight was deployed by the Defense Ministry late Tuesday, and it was able to locate it.

The ministry also announced that the alleged spill is around 20 kilometres from Israel's Mediterranean coast and that they are now conducting a closer investigation to establish the severity of the event. The ministry provided no information about the magnitude, severity, or cause of the spill, just stating that it would provide updates to the public as needed.

All parties working in field says minister Tamar Zandberg

Coastal authorities, the Nature and Parks Authority, the Electric Company, desalination plants, and businesses and enterprises along the coast have been told to activate the local emergency plan for oil pollution incidents and prepare accordingly, according to Jerusalem Post. Tamar Zandberg, who is the Minister of Environmental Protection, stated that all parties are working in the field, adding that the suspicion of an oil patch has yet to be proven or disputed, and that searches are still on. She stated that they are hoping for the best, but they are ready for everything.

The alleged oil spill comes less than a year after an oil spill in the Mediterranean created a historic ecological disaster off Israel's coast. The leak was classified as a Tier 2 emergency. On Wednesday, Mor Gilboa, who is the director-general of the Israeli NGO Zalul, said that a year after the oil disaster at sea, Israel has not learnt its lesson, according to Jerusalem Post. Zalul also stated that the massive oil slick that is currently encroaching on the coasts of Netanya and threatening to harm the marine environment once more is much beyond another warning sign.

Iranian oil tanker blamed for last year's spill

Gila Gamliel, who was the Environmental Protection Minister at that time blamed last year's spill on an Iranian oil tanker. In the meanwhile, the latest probable oil spill occurred immediately after an Iranian ship Parnia went from the Suez Canal to the Syrian port of Latakia, according to Intellitimes.

(Image: Pixabay)