'Israel's Fight Against Hamas, Not Palestinians', Says Journalist Elmas From Rishon Lezion

Amid the ongoing clash between Israel and Hamas, Republic TV spoke exclusively to Israel-based journalist Dean Shmuel Elmas as he reports the developments on ground from Rishon Lezion. Dean stated that the situation in Israel is currently turbulent as most Israelis are in bomb shelters. However, he also remarked that Israelis are used to it as the country has been fighting Hamas for many years.

"We fight them step by step and hope that Israelis get silence from all these terrorist organisations like the Islamic Jihad or the Hamas," said Dean talking about the terror groups.

'Israel's fight is against Hamas'

Speaking about the inception of the clashes between Israel and Hamas, Dean stated that Hamas launched rockets towards Jerusalem first, thereby leading to Israel's full-fledged response. However, he also stated that Israel fights Hamas but not Palestinians.

"We fight Hamas and hope that it goes out of Gaza. I hope Gaza sees some improvement, but honestly, I don't see that happening," said Dean

Speaking on the bombing of Al Jalaa tower that housed Al Jazeera office and AP bureau, Dean revealed that the tower also had an operations centre of Hamas. However, he said that IDF forces had warned the people in the tower, so that civilian casualties are prevented by the airstrikes.

"The Hamas fires lot of rockets from those buildings, and from between those buildings. I understand that it feels bad to see the children go out and lose their homes, but we should protect our citizens. The Palestinians should take Hamas out of Gaza strip and believe me Israel will have the Palestinians renovate the Gaza Strip," said Dean "The Hamas build a lot of tunnels under the Gaza Strip and they took control of these buildings for their own purposes." added Dean

In addition, he also opined that there is no Israeli infantry present in Gaza as the Israeli government does not want any civilian casualties. Dean further added that Israeli forces always warn the civilians, especially the ones in buildings to evacuate before an imminent airstrike or bombardment.

Israel's Iron Dome

Speaking on Israel's defence system - the Iron Dome, Dean stated that Hamas' rockets are stopped because of the Iron Dome. "The efficiency of the Iron Dome is 90 per cent. So if Hamas fires over a hundred missiles then 90 are taken down by the Iron Dome. Also, since it's an Israeli Defense System, its tries to give the best defence option in my opinion. I think a lot of countries would like to buy the Iron Dome after this fight," Dean stated.

Speaking on the Hamas leadership, Dean remarked that they are 'cowards' as they have been taking shelter in their tunnels. "They know about the Israeli abilities as well as the Israeli intelligence. Last night, Israel bombed the house of a top Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip. We also bombed the Hamas' tunnels, but as I have said before our targets are Hamas and Islamic Jihad," Dean added.

Dean concluded and stated that the clashes might go on unless an agreement is reached. He further opined that the fight between Israel and Hamas may escalate in case there is no agreement between both sides. As per his opinion, Dean remarked that the fight may go on for next two weeks.