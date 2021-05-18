Israel's IDF: Hamas Fired 3300 Rockets Out Of 12000; Our Focus Is Its Underground Infra

As the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate, the national spokesperson of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) Lt Col Jonathan Conricus on Tuesday claimed that Hamas has approximately over 12,000 rockets in its well-dispersed arsenal placed underground, of which only 3,300 have been fired, which in itself is the most that have ever been fired from Gaza at any point in the history of this long-running conflict. Col Conricus added that while the Iron Dome of Israel is 90 percent effective in neutralizing the Hamas rockets, the Israeli Defence Forces' objective is to degrade the Hamas infrastructure, which comprises a huge underground tunnel network.

The IDF's claim that almost 70% of Hamas rockets remain likely mean that Israel has no plans to cease its counter-offensive, as it continues to face an existential threat from the terrorist group.

'Israeli troops targeted by gunfire,' says Army

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army claimed its troops were targeted by gunfire in the occupied West Bank. The violence came as Palestinians across the West Bank and in east Jerusalem observed a general strike in support of those under Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, with clashes reported throughout the territories. Talking about the violence, the army in a statement stated, "During a violent riot near Ramallah, a number of rioters fired extensively at Israeli soldiers who responded with fire". It added, "Two soldiers were injured in their legs, and were evacuated to a hospital for further medical treatment,"

Shortly afterward, the Palestinian health ministry announced the death of a 25-year-old Mohammad Hamid, who was shot in the chest at the entrance to Al-Bireh, northeast of Ramallah. The ministry added, "There were 70 people hospitalized due to clashes with Israeli forces, five of them in serious condition."

The beginning of the latest clash between Israel and Hamas

The latest clashes in the city began during the holy month of Ramadan, a month ago, after Israeli soldiers blocked Palestinian gatherings at an already heightened time of religious sensitivities. While Israel cited COVID protocols as the reason and those restrictions were slowly lifted, tensions rose again after several dozens of Palestinian settlements in east Jerusalem faced eviction notices and threats from the government. Amid this, terrorist group Hamas which controls Gaza began firing unending volleys of rockets at Israel, to which Israel replied via aerial bombardment of purported Hamas installations, and by targeting Hamas leaders. This counter-offensive had caused the deaths of over 200 people as of Monday night in Gaza, whereas 10 people, including an Indian, have died in Israel.

Countries across the world through their umbrella body-the United Nations, as well as in their individual capacity,+ have been striving hard to put an end to the conflict that is in its second week now, and has led to the death of hundreds on both sides. The US has staunchly backed Israel's right to self-defence, while Israel PM Netanyahu has declared that Israel's counters will continue.

(Credit-AP)