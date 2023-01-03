Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has sparked outrage among Palestinians after visiting a highly contested holy site in old Jerusalem, as per a report from BBC news. The visit, which was Ben-Gvir's first public act since the new nationalistic government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in to govern Israel, was seen as a provocation by Palestinian officials. The hilltop compound, which is the most sacred place in Judaism and the third holiest in Islam, is known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the al-Aqsa Mosque.

ממשלת ישראל שאני חבר בה לא תיכנע לארגון מרצחים שפל. הר הבית פתוח לכולם ואם החמאס חושב שאם הוא יאיים עליי זה ירתיע אותי, שיבינו שהשתנו הזמנים. יש ממשלה בירושלים! pic.twitter.com/vgDYBYacJG — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) January 3, 2023

While Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound, they are not permitted to pray there. Palestinian authorities view visits by Jews as attempts to upend the status quo. Ben-Gvir, the leader of the hardline Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, has previously expressed his desire to change the rules at the compound to allow Jewish worship. "The Temple Mount is open to everyone," he tweeted. In response to the visit, Palestine's Foreign Ministry released a statement condemning "the storming of al-Aqsa Mosque by the extremist minister Ben-Gvir" and described it as an "unprecedented provocation and a dangerous escalation of the conflict".

Visit by Ariel Sharon to the Temple Mount led to the second intifada

The highly contentious site has long been a source of tension and conflict between Israel and Palestine, with both sides laying claim to the compound. In 2000, a visit to the site by Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon led to violence and the escalation of the second Palestinian uprising, or the second intifada. The latest visit by Ben-Gvir has further fueled tensions at a time when the newly-formed Israeli government is seen as more nationalistic and hardline in its approach towards the Palestinian issue.

The potential consequences of the visit and the risk of further escalation of tensions are yet to be seen. However, it is clear that the disputed holy site in Jerusalem will continue to be a flashpoint in the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. The situation is made even more volatile by the presence of the hardline Ben-Gvir in the Israeli government, and his stated desire to change the rules at the compound to allow Jewish worship. This will likely be met with strong resistance from Palestinian authorities and could potentially lead to further clashes and unrest.

However, Israel feels it has a freer hand as Palestine simply isn't as important to the Arab states as it used to be. Many Arab nations are moving towards normalising their ties to Israel, in light of Iran's actions in the region. Normalisation of ties with Israel is no longer linked to Palestine, and as a result the leverage Palestine has is quite limited.

Importance of Temple Mount to Jews

According to Jewish scripture, the Temple Mount is the location of the Holy of Holies, the inner sanctum of the ancient Temple in Jerusalem. It is believed to be the place where God's presence dwells, and is the location where the Ark of the Covenant was housed. In Jewish tradition, the Temple Mount is also seen as the site of the binding of Isaac, an event that is central to the Abrahamic faiths. According to the story, Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Isaac, but at the last moment, an angel appeared and stopped the sacrifice, offering a ram in Isaac's place. The Temple Mount is believed to be the location where this event took place, and it is considered to be a place of great spiritual significance for Jews.

The Temple Mount is also the place where many important events in Jewish history are said to have occurred. It is believed to be the place where King David established his capital, and where his son, King Solomon, built the first Temple. The Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians in 586 BCE, and was later rebuilt by Jews who had returned from exile. It was destroyed again in 70 CE by the Romans, and has not been rebuilt since.

Despite the destruction of the Temple, the Temple Mount remains a central focus of Jewish prayer and devotion. Jews pray for the rebuilding of the Temple and the restoration of Jewish sovereignty in Jerusalem, and many religious Jews make pilgrimages to the Temple Mount to pray and to meditate on its significance. The Temple Mount is also an important site for Jews around the world, who see it as a symbol of the enduring connection between the Jewish people and the land of Israel.

Who controls the Temple Mount/ Al Aqsa Mosque?

The Temple Mount is currently under the control of the Islamic Waqf, an organization that manages the site on behalf of the Jordanian government. However, the Israeli government also has a role in the security and maintenance of the site, and Israeli police are responsible for maintaining order and preventing violence at the compound. The Islamic Waqf, an Islamic religious trust, acquired control of the Temple Mount, or Haram al-Sharif, after the area was captured by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) during the Six-Day War in 1967. Prior to this, the Temple Mount was under the control of the Jordanian government, which had controlled the area since the 1948 Arab-Israeli War.

After the Six-Day War, the Israeli government agreed to allow the Islamic Waqf to continue managing the site on behalf of the Jordanian government. This arrangement was formalized in an agreement between Israel and Jordan in 1994, known as the "Washington Declaration". Under the terms of the agreement, the Israeli government recognized the Islamic Waqf as the "custodian" of the Temple Mount.

Jordanian government agreed to respect the "special role" of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in the Muslim holy shrines in Jerusalem. As part of this agreement, the Israeli government also agreed to allow the Islamic Waqf to maintain day-to-day control over the site, including the authority to manage access and to oversee the maintenance and repair of the compound. However, the Israeli government retained the right to ensure the security of the site and to prevent violence or any activities that could potentially harm the security of the state.