Israel's Navy Joins US-led International Maritime Exercise In Red Sea For The First Time

The Israeli Navy for the first time has joined dozens of other countries in a significant United States-led naval exercise that began on Monday. In the drill, the Israeli Navy will participate with some of those countries with whom Israel has no formal connections, The Times of Israel reported. The International Maritime Exercise, which is also often known as IMX, will bring together around 9,000 individuals from 60 militaries to emphasise unmanned naval systems as well as artificial intelligence, according to the US Navy.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced in a statement, “The Missile Ship Flotilla and the Underwater Missions Unit will train with the American 5th Fleet in the area of the Red Sea, as part of the overall exercise.” Further, IDF stated that the drill will help to boost the "regional security and cooperation,” as per The Times of Israel.

In the naval exercise, countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Comoros, Djibouti, Somalia, Yemen, as well as Pakistan are participating with whom Israel does not have any formal relation, while, other nations with whom Israel has lately repaired ties are the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

United States-led naval exercise expected to conclude on February 17

As per the US military, the drill commenced on Monday and has been expected to last nearly three weeks, finishing on February 17. The Israeli Navy would take part in sections of the drill that will occur in the Red Sea. The drill, among other places, will also occur in the Arabian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, as well as the northern Indian Ocean.

This biennial drill had begun in 2012 and has evolved to become "not only the largest multinational naval exercise in the Middle East but also the largest unmanned exercise in the world," with over 80 unmanned systems from ten countries engaging, according to a news statement from the US Navy on Monday.

According to the US military, in this naval drill, the nations’ forces which are taking part will be able to put unmanned technologies and artificial intelligence to the trial in a variety of training situations before applying them to future real-world missions. This exercise will focus on increasing skills in command and control, marine control, marine security operations, and mine countermeasures.

In addition to this, the Israeli Navy took part in a 5th Fleet-led drill in the Red Sea in November, along with the UAE and Bahrain, in what Israeli authorities said was a retaliation to recent Iranian strikes on Israeli naval installations.