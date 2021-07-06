Israel's New Govt Suffers Major Legislative Blow, Fails To Renew Disputed Citizenship Act

Raising serious viability of the country’s new coalition government, Israel, on Tuesday, failed to extend the law that bars Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza Strip from extending citizenship or residency rights to their spouses. However, exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis. The citizenship vote which was tied at 59-59, came after an all-night session of the Knesset marked a major setback for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The latest defeat of the Bennett means the law is now set to expire at midnight Tuesday.

When did Israel citizenship enact?

The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the second Intifada, or uprising, when Palestinians launched scores of deadly attacks inside Israel. According to the proponents, Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza were susceptible to recruitment by armed groups and that security vetting alone was insufficient.

The law has been continually renewed even after the uprising wound down in 2005 and the number of attacks plummeted.

Reaction of the leaders of Opposition over Israel citizenship vote

With the major defeat of the Naftali Bennett coalition-led government, Israel set to welcome more than one lakh Palestinian workers from the West Bank to enter regularly. Meanwhile, reacting to the latest development, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was ousted by the new coalition after 12 years and has been currently serving as the Leader of Opposition, said, "with all due respect for this law, the importance of toppling the government is greater."

Minister Shaked alleges Netanyahu of doing petty politics over 'Israel citizenship vote'

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s Yamina party, said the opposition move to block the law’s renewal would lead to thousands of more applications for citizenship. She accused Netanyahu and his allies of choosing "petty and ugly politics, and let the country burn."

Palestinians who are unable to get permits but try to live with their spouses inside Israel are at risk of deportation. Couples that move to the West Bank live under Israeli military occupation. The citizenship law also applies to Jewish Israelis who marry Palestinians from the territories, but such unions are extremely rare.

(With inputs from AP)