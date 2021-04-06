Israel's President Nominates Netanyahu To Form Next Govt After Inconclusive Election

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin on April 6 nominated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to try to form a coalition government. According to The Associated Press, now, Netanyahu, who is Israel’s longest-serving leader, will have 28 days to break the country’s political impasse and form a governing coalition. However, he can also request a two-week extension from the President. Rivlin, on the other hand, can also assign the task to someone else if no government is formed.

Israeli President’s nomination comes after last month’s inconclusive fourth general election. Over the next few weeks, there will be furious negotiation as Netanyahu will have to win over enough parties to form a 61 seat majority needed to rule. It is worth mentioning that Netanyahu’s Likud party received the most amount recommendations from the election, securing 52 lawmakers in the 120- member parliament, Knesset.

Ex-Finance Minister Yair Lapid of the Yesh Atid party gleaned 45 endorsements and former Defence Minister Naftali Bennett of the far-right Yamina party got seven. During his announcement, Rivlin acknowledged that no one secured enough support to quickly form a government. He also noted that Netanyahu is unfit to serve in the light of his legal problems.

However, Rivlin said that there was nothing in the law preventing Netanyahu from serving as Prime Minister. He also said that after consulting with 13 parties in the newly elected parliament, he believes that Netanyahu had the best chance of any candidate of forming a new government. Now, the embattled Prime Minister has up to six weeks to try to cobble together a coalition during his trial.

"I have decided to entrust him (Netanyahu) with the task," Rivlin said from Jerusalem. He added, "This is not an easy decision on a moral and ethical basis. The state of Israel is not to be taken for granted. And I fear for my country".

Israel's political deadlock

Meanwhile, Israel has been stuck in a political stalemate as four elections have proved inconclusive. Netanyahu, who has served five terms as PM, has been campaigning under the shadow of three corruption cases, charges he has repeatedly denied. He has also urged Bennet and another right-wind rival Gideon Saar, who founded the right-wing New Hope party after leaving the Likud, to join him to break the deadlock.

Netanyahu had entered an agreement last year with political rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party after both leaders failed to secure a majority in the 2020 election. Netanyahu and Gantz had agreed to rotate the prime ministership. However, the parliament had to be dissolved prematurely as the house was unable to pass a budget in December following the Blue and White party’s withdrawal.

(Inputs & image: AP)

